Wednesday February 08, 2017
Be it resolved: We should stop giving kids weird names
more stories from this episode
Kyle Bottom reassures Mayce Galoni that his parents didn't make a huge mistake (on his birth certificate).
People with common names are more likely to get hired. Probably because their resume doesn't start with a typo. - Mayce Galoni
More From CBC Radio
-
The Current
'I felt it was so immoral': Why author Linwood Barclay cancelled U.S. book tour
-
q
Peter Bowker wants to reveal aspects of autism in his show The A Word
-
White Coat Black Art
When a hospital patient becomes violent
-
The Sunday Edition
Connecting the dots between the Quebec City murders and the Muslim travel ban