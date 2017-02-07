Wednesday February 08, 2017

Be it resolved: Classic toys were the best toys

Listen 13:45

Past episodes can be purchased at iTunes:

  • Get it on iTunes

Finally, a debate where comedians are supposed to act like children! You'll go yo-yo over Greg Morton and Nikki Payne's rock 'em sock 'em arguments.

Lite-Brite! Just plug it in and you'll have hours of fun in the bathtub. - Greg Morton