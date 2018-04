April 25, 2018: Wheat & Redheads

Listen to the full episode 27:30 In Winnipeg, Tim Nutt and Lara Rae struggle to digest each other's arguments for and against wheat. Then, Jen Grant and Amanda Brooke Perrin split hairs over their ginger locks.

