Redheads are cursed

Redheads account for less than two per cent of the world's population, but they seem to capture all of its attention.

They have The Debaters' attention, as redheads Jen Grant and Amanda Brooke Perrin split hairs over whether their look is a blessing or a curse.

Jen detests her complexion so much, she considers moving mid-debate.

Being a redhead is great if you never want to go outside. So I guess I could live here in Winnipeg, actually. - Jen Grant

But there are so many other ways to be hot, according to Amanda.

We're a fetish. We have a separate tab on adult websites. Don't you find it comforting if this comedy thing doesn't work out, we've got a job waiting for us on the other side? - Amanda Brooke Perrin

