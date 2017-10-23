Wednesday October 25, 2017
Americans in the Maritimes & Trips to the Dentist
Nova Scotia's Jay Malone opens the door to Trump-dodging Americans looking to move north, while a horrified Nikki Payne tries to shut it as quickly as possible. Then, Mayce Galoni explains to Matt Wright why he always leaves the dentist's chair smiling.
