Wednesday October 25, 2017

Americans in the Maritimes & Trips to the Dentist

Listen to Full Episode 27:30

Nova Scotia's Jay Malone opens the door to Trump-dodging Americans looking to move north, while a horrified Nikki Payne tries to shut it as quickly as possible. Then, Mayce Galoni explains to Matt Wright why he always leaves the dentist's chair smiling.

stories from this episode