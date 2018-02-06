Trips to the dentist should be enjoyed

The dentist may not make you smile, but this debate from Mayce Galoni and Matt Wright should.

Mayce gives a mouthful to anyone who says they don't enjoy dental care.

If you lose your teeth, all you can do is eat applesauce and go to Kid Rock concerts. - Mayce Galoni

Matt, meanwhile, is proud of having a toothless argument.

If my teeth fall out, who cares? This is Canada. People will just assume I play hockey. - Source

Whose argument will sparkle most? Bite into this debate now!