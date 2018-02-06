Americans, come to the Maritimes!

more stories from this episode



Full Episode

During last year's American election, a Nova Scotia man started a website inviting Americans to move to Cape Breton. Many are now taking the offer seriously—including fellow Nova Scotian Jay Malone.

Before you get too upset, Jay just wants you to hear him out:

We're not talking about the ones who make their own wifebeaters out of Confederate flags.



We're talking about the elites . The highly-skilled ones currently under threat because they drink green tea and donate to PBS. - Jay Malone

With that in mind, Nikki Payne says there isn't a single American—or any person, for that matter—who would even enjoy the Maritimes.

Slashed healthcare, growing provincial debt, dwindling equalization payments: this is the future of any American who moves to the Maritimes.



And if that doesn't scare you, I've got two words that will: Old people! - Nikki Payne

Whose debate will prove to be the most moving? Hit play and find out!