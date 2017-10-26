Thursday October 26, 2017 Full Episode Transcript

Note: Transcripts may contain errors. If you wish to re-use all, or part of, a transcript, please contact CBC for permission. Please check the corresponding audio before quoting in print. Copyright © CBC 2017

Prologue [Music: Theme] SOUNDCLIP MIKE MYERS: Come see the softer side of Sears. [chuckles] PETER MYERS: We don't use that song anymore. MIKE MYERS: Oh no. Ooh. Then how about Sears Canada, my brother works there. [Sound: chime] ANNA MARIA TREMONTI: You may remember that ad featuring longtime Sears Canada employee Peter Myers and his better known brother Mike Myers. In fact Mike Myers did that as a favour to his brother to quell concerns a few years ago that Sears Canada was closing. Peter Myers was let go from Sears without severance this year. And now we know there are thousands of Sears workers who got no severance and whose pensions are in doubt. Canadian workers have been in this position before, remember Nortel? And yet legislation to protect them just can't seem to get through Parliament. In a moment we're asking why that is. Also today.. SOUNDCLIP VOICE 1: I guess I never realized how big of a crime what I did. I just thought oh I just catfished that guy and that’s all. But it wasn’t, it was so much more than that. AMT: It was a sensational story a young woman from a remote Manitoba reserve sentenced to 18 months for catfishing an NBA star and a young model. The headlines screamed that she was a con artist, a master manipulator. But Shelly Chartier is not as one dimensional as the news would have you believe. Filmmaker Lisa Jackson discovered a different person while making the documentary Indictment. Hear them both in an hour. And a portion of placenta. SOUNDCLIP VOICE 1: Not bad, the texture’s a little weird. Feels kind of gross like the thought that I'm eating the placenta of my baby that was just born yesterday. AMT: Freeze it, slice it, make it into a smoothie, crush it into pills, despite what appears to be a growing demand for new mothers to ingest their placenta a new study warns the supposed benefits are not only not proven, there are real risks to the mother and the baby. That story in half an hour. I'm Anna Maria Tremonti, this is The Current. Back To Top »

'Pensioners are our most vulnerable': Better protection needed for retirees, says advocate Guests: Gail Paul, Wanda Morris, Gilles LeVasseur SOUNDCLIP VOICE 1: It's like a zoo. The lineups are horrendous right now and the discounts right now are not that great. I understand that they have to pay their creditors, and the pensioners, the people who have pensions involved in there. I don't know where they're going to stand because it’s horrendous what they’ve done. AMT: That's a shopper in Toronto checking out the liquidation sale going on at her local Sears Canada store. The chain’s bankruptcy has been big news for the business world but it's getting political now as MPs push for legislation that would better protect employees when companies go bankrupt. This is the NDP’s critic for pensions Scott Duvall on Parliament Hill yesterday. He's proposed a bill to do just that. SOUNDCLIP SCOTT DUVALL: This was almost like a plain bankruptcy and companies are getting bolder and bolder and taking advantage of this law. I’ve had people crying at their doors saying Scott what's happening? My benefits are cut off. I need my medical, I need my medicine, I have diabetes. Now all of a sudden they’re broke. So those benefits were cut off, now with Sears it’s even worse. Not only they cut off their benefits, they lost their severance pay, their termination pay, and they also lost, they’re going to lose a portion of their pensions. This is criminal. And it's got to stop. It's theft. That's basically what it is, is real theft. AMT: And also on October 17th, Bloc Québécois MP Marilène Gill proposed a private member's bill to amend the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and the company's creditors arrangement act as well. So let's hear from one of the 16,000 Sears Canada employees out of work. Gail Paul is a former commission sales associate at Sears in Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. That's where we have reached her. Hello. GAIL PAUL: Hello. AMT: How long did you work at Sears? GAIL PAUL: 27 years. AMT: And when were you planning to retire? GAIL PAUL: In two years actually. And then be semi-retired or and probably just fiddle around home or do a little odd jobs. But since now our pension is affected I guess that's not going to happen for me. AMT: What do you know about your pension at this point? GAIL PAUL: The only thing I do know is that we're going to lose a portion of it. How much? I have no idea. AMT: And when are they going to tell you? GAIL PAUL: Don't know. I spoke with a lady yesterday from a firm in Ontario called, I think it was called Morneau Shepell. They're handling the affairs now for Sears employees or ex-employees, whatever way you want to look at it. And she said it could be weeks, hopefully weeks but weeks that could be 52 which is a year. So who knows. AMT: What about severance, did you get severance? GAIL PAUL: No, nothing for severance at all. AMT: You were supposed to. GAIL PAUL: Well we hoped we would get severance. Yes. AMT: OK. Now we know that some the company’s paying a total of about six and a half million dollars in bonuses to executive staff. What do you think of that? GAIL PAUL: I don't think that's right at all. It should, if they got money for bonuses they should have money either to put into our pension plan or to give the employees as severance. AMT: And what are your fellow employees saying now? How are you guys reacting to this as a group? GAIL PAUL: Well we all think the same. Like we didn't expect the company to actually do this to their employees. AMT: And did you have any kids you're supporting right now? GAIL PAUL: Yes. I have one daughter that's in post-secondary education, school, which means that, you know, we're still trying to help her to graduate as well. And now our medical benefits are gone. So that’s something else that when I go look for medical benefits for myself and my husband, she's over 21, even though she's still a student she has to get medical benefits on her own. AMT: And what are you going to do if your medical benefits are gone? That happens like at the end of the month right? GAIL PAUL: No, no. AMT: They're gone already. GAIL PAUL: They’re already cut off. That finished on first part of October. We were under the understanding it was good for 30 days a grace period, but no they cut off the first of October. AMT: So do you feel kind of side swiped by all of this Gail? GAIL PAUL: Yes. Yes. And I didn't know our benefits were cut off until I actually went to get a prescription filled at the local pharmacy and it came up medical benefits terminated. They didn't even send us out a letter letting us know that our medical benefits were terminated. AMT: And I just want to clarify you've been paying into a pension plan then for 27 years. GAIL PAUL: I certainly have and I to find out now that I'm not even going to get all that pension back don't make me feel very good let me tell you. AMT: What are you going, what will you do then? GAIL PAUL: Well I've got to go back to work now obviously. I have to look for another job because that means I can't retire in two years. I’ll have to continue working for an extra probably five, seven, ten years who knows. AMT: How old are you? GAIL PAUL: I'm 53. AMT: So and what are jobs like where you are? GAIL PAUL: Well jobs are not very plentiful in Corner Brook, Newfoundland. We only have a population of probably 18 to 20,000 people. I've got two other we’ll say furniture stores here in town really. So there's not a lot of places to choose from. AMT: Is there any option for retraining or anything like that? GAIL PAUL: Well I'm checking on that now yes. And that's probably what I might do is retrain. AMT: I guess it's clear though that you've been thrown. You had plans, you were working toward something and it's gone. GAIL PAUL: Oh yeah, completely thrown right out the window we’ll call it. AMT: Well I'm sorry that this is how we have to meet. Thank you for telling me your story. GAIL PAUL: Thank you. AMT: That's Gail Paul. She's a former commission sales associate at Sears Canada in Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. My next guest is pushing for legislative change to protect pensioners when corporations go bankrupt. Wanda Morris is the Vice President of advocacy for CARP, the Canadian Association for Retired Persons. And she is in our studio. Hello. WANDA MORRIS: Good morning. AMT: So how typical is the story we just heard? WANDA MORRIS: Unfortunately it's recurring far too often. I mean, many Canadians heard about Nortel but we've had since then Royal Mines, Indalex, Wabush Mines, and I can guarantee you if the legislation doesn't change that that list isn't over. AMT: Wabush Mines and who else did you say? WANDA MORRIS: Royal Mines, another company Indalex. We have certainly had bankruptcies and insolvencies happen. Typically they're more regional, this because Sears is affecting Canadians right across the country this is national and we're really hoping that this national interest is going to give us a chance to pass legislation to protect pensioners once and for all. AMT: Yeah, because we drive by the stores so it's not like we don't know that it's happening right? AMT: Now, the Sears plan was underfunded. Is this always the case? WANDA MORRIS: Very typical. Most, the average Canadian plan is funded only about 80 or 85 per cent. And when that under-funding happens, in the event of a bankruptcy or insolvency, it's that unfunded liability that isn't paid and becomes an unsecured creditor. And in a bankruptcy the chances of recovering any of that unsecured debt are very small, maybe pennies on the dollar. So unfortunately under our current legislation, Sears pensioners are going to take a haircut. AMT: And you were on Parliament Hill yesterday talking to MPs about this. What kind of change are you pushing for? WANDA MORRIS: So one of the ways we believe that we can pretty simply fix this is by changing bankruptcy legislation, giving pensioners what's called a super priority. So instead of having that unsecured, unfunded pension debt at the back of the line, we put it at the front. I mean, current year pensions are protected, wages are protected, unfunded pensions are essentially just a deferred wage. They must be protected too. So I mean, it's important that we respect the rights of bankers and bondholders. But pensioners are most vulnerable and they should have first call on any assets of the company. AMT: We did asked to speak to Navdeep Bains, he is the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development. We did not hear back. We do have a clip from David Lametti, his Parliamentary Secretary. And this is what he had to say yesterday when he was asked whether the government is open to reforms being proposed by the NDP and the Bloc Québécois. SOUNDCLIP DAVID LAMETTI: We're willing to look at any ideas that our federal colleagues come up with. But there's no easy fix in the sense that there are a lot of people who are losing out in this situation. Obviously pensioners and employees are at the top of the list. But there are other people as well who have given goods and services to Sears who also have claims. And the current law tries to balance all of that it's quite complex. But we will look at it carefully, we'll look at any proposals from our colleagues carefully. AMT: The current law tries to balance all this. Do you see any balance? WANDA MORRIS: Well I think that's fundamentally unfair. When we talk about bankers or bond holders they have whole portfolios, they have all kinds of customers and small creditors, well I feel bad for small businesses. They may be owed for 60 or 90 or maybe 180 days worth of goods or services. But pensioners are owed for decades worth of service. They don't have other pension plans that they can fall back on. And by the time pensioners are cut off, generally they have very few other options. It can be hard to get another job. They can't save more for retirement at that point. So I think this is not a case of balancing everything, this is a case of looking after our most vulnerable. AMT: And are you surprised that the government is, basically sounds like he's defending the status quo in that clip. WANDA MORRIS: I was disappointed with the initial response, although over time as we had our session on Parliament Hill, we met with probably 60 or 70 MPs, did a lot of education and seemed to have a number of them warming up to the idea. They have committed to take this away and research what the impact will be on the bond market, on investments. And I think what they'll find is that it's essentially a rounding error, and that we can protect our pensioners and still keep Canada a great place to invest that it is now. AMT: Now we've seen this movie before with Nortel, Stephen Harper was the Prime Minister, the NDP had brought forward some kind of an amendment for a bill at that time. So now under Justin Trudeau, like why the resistance here? It's not like this is we're just talking about this today. WANDA MORRIS: One of the challenges that we have is that this is an issue with both federal and provincial jurisdiction. And so some of the federal conversation is well this is really a provincial issue. The provinces should make sure that the plans aren't underfunded. And, you know, certainly there is some merit to that and that would be ideal. But, you know, if a company comes to a province and says we're having a lot of trouble funding our plan, we've hit some headwinds, the provinces don't want to be draconian. Which is why what we're asking for action on both fronts and the federal action really is the super priority to put pensioners first. AMT: Wanda Morris, thank you very much for coming in. WANDA MORRIS: Thanks for having me. AMT: Wanda Morris, Vice President of advocacy and Chief Operating Officer at CARP, Canadian Association for Retired Persons. She's in our Toronto studio. We did request an interview with someone from Sears Canada. No one was made available. Well Sears Canada as we know is not the first major Canadian employer to implode. In 2009 it was Nortel. Mike Campbell is a former Nortel employee. He's a current spokesperson for the Canadian Federation of Pensioners. Here he is recalling what Nortel's collapse meant for workers. SOUNDCLIP MIKE CAMPBELL: Pensioners were moving in with each other. They were selling their homes, moving to apartments. They were getting out of their living arrangements looking for something more economical, moving in together. We heard everything. And as I said, our average age of our pensioners was about 77 years of age when Nortel went into bankruptcy and their ability to recover from something like this, to go back to work, to rely on other source of income just isn't there at all. AMT: Well that is Mike Campbell speaking with CBC News yesterday. Well the Nortel workers lost their benefits, they were told their pensions would be cut by between 30 and 50 per cent. That is a situation my next guest has watched closely and he says Sears employees could be in for the same. Gilles LeVasseur is a Business and Law Professor at the University of Ottawa. He joins us from our Ottawa studio. Hello. GILLES LEVASSEUR: Good morning. AMT: So tell me more about how this has Nortel all over again. GILLES LEVASSEUR: Well the thing is this is that what you're seeing is the same type of situation where the business was not properly managed. Just give you an idea, in 2012-2013 Sears was able to pay up to 600 million dollars to its investors, its shareholders, but had no money to build the business, to actually make sure the actual pension fund was funded. So it's the same stories where there's mismanagement and then suddenly we just pulled the plug. And what happens is that there's no guarantees for the pensioners, they lose the money. And when people say well we should make them a secured creditor, it's beautiful but you have to actually have assets to be able to go there. What happened with Sears Canada is that over the years they sold their properties, they made sure that they would actually transfer the actual assets cash value to the shareholders because it was an investors group that actually took over Sears. So there's not much left. And so consequently when you're actually going to go to court to get that money, how many assets do you have to liquidate to pay all these secured creditors? And that's the same problem we're seeing with Sears that we saw with Nortel. AMT: OK. And they also paid millions in retention bonuses to executives and senior managers? GILLES LEVASSEUR: Absolutely. Just to give you an idea, when they fired John Roth, the CEO who was the businessman of the year in 2000, they cashed out the actual CEO for 78 million dollars worth of value of, you know, bonuses, shares, you know, options and whatever. When that money is given to the executives like that there's nothing left for the other employees and that's the most difficult part. Do we need to actually distribute that bonus when the basic elements of wages and salaries are not covered? What you need to have is a minimum ratio of, you know, funding programs. And one of the key aspect is to make directors personally liable when there are specific conditions that are not met. We see that for CRA when it comes for income tax payments not done. We see that for certain types of wages. We see that for certain elements that deals with environment law. This is how you make sure that managers, directors of a corporation are properly looking at that picture. Because if you wait till the end, yes you may be a secured creditor but if there's not enough assets to cover I'm sorry you're still losing the same thing that happened to Nortel. AMT: So if you made directors responsible, some of that money wouldn't have gone out as bonuses. GILLES LEVASSEUR: Exactly. And the second thing, they would have said oh we got to make sure we cover all of these things. Because when these companies they actually do file for bankruptcy, they make sure that they pay certain key things if they know they're going to be personally liable. Example, I'm pretty sure they made sure that all their HST stories were actually in line because you're personally liable for HST. So these are examples of stories where if you know that they are going to be a portion of what is not properly funded or that you probably did not manage properly the pension fund, people will look at it differently and they'll make sure that we don't pay excessive dividends or profits as we say, to the actual shareholders if we haven't met these actual standards. And that's what we need to have are these guidelines to help these managers do things properly and directors understand there are actual consequences when things are not properly done. AMT: So the scenario of Sears where there's an underfunded pension, how common is that across the country? GILLES LEVASSEUR: Oh. It's so common. The problem is that we don't talk about it because we don't want to open that kind of worm. What people are not realizing it's not just Sears, it's a lot of corporations. But we also have that in certain areas of Canada where it's also in the municipal, in the hospital institutions across the border. So we only look at the private sector but are we sure that in the public sector we have the same type of guarantee? I'm not sure. We saw that for example a few years ago in Quebec where they had to pass a specific legislation to increase the contribution of the cities and the workers in order to make sure that their pension plan for the municipalities had to be properly funded. And that will take years before it's properly funded. So if it's not just the private sector it's also other institutions, but we need to take the time and look at it. But if we're going to do that it's going to take two, three, four years to really do it well. It's not something that can be fixed just tomorrow morning. AMT: At the same time, so what you're saying is that these monetary shortfalls are the result of financial decisions at the executive and board of director level? GILLES LEVASSEUR: Absolutely. But because the business has always been able to say well one day we'll get better returns on investments because the interests are going to go higher, we’ll probably just keep having new employees that will pay the actual fund, we’ll make sure that, you know, not too many people are pulling out from the fund. It just keeps floating and floating but nobody's really attacking the problem. Are we properly funding these pension funds and how are the workers well informed of where is the status? If you had asked the workers is your pension fund well funded? Is it secure? Are you sure you're going to get the money until a given age? A lot of workers will say well that's what I think, but they'll never be able to confirm that in truth. AMT: Is any of the legislation that's being proposed right now looking at this, does it actually talk about holding anybody responsible? GILLES LEVASSEUR: Not really. What we're trying to do a short term fix and it's a first good initiative. But the problem is bigger than that. We need to go up and get ourselves into a system where there is an overview of the pension funds and there’s guidelines. As we see in bank institutions, as we see in financial solutions, there's a new oversight body to make sure things are done. Why do we need to do that? Because it has become so complex and you have a population that is aging and that will be claiming their pension in a few years from now. And we need to make sure we secure them because if they don't get that pension the government then has to subsidize these people to maintain a quality of life. So it's all the taxpayers at the end of the day that’ll be paying for that type of absence of over viewing these actual pension funds. AMT: So the taxpayers will be paying anyway. And people who have actually paid into pensions are going to lose. GILLES LEVASSEUR: Absolutely. AMT: And they can't, it's not like they could have put that money somewhere else. If they're paying into a pension that's where their money has to go. GILLES LEVASSEUR: Exactly. And these pension plans were actually built with this mentality of the sixties and the seventies. And with that notion that we will take care of you because you've been loyal to us and that we have this reciprocity arrangement. AMT: But it’s the 2017s now, that’s like yeah. OK we have to leave it there. Thank you for giving us some perspective on this. GILLES LEVASSEUR: Thank you. AMT: Gilles Levasseur, he's a Business and Law Professor at the University of Ottawa in our Ottawa studio. Let us know what you think. Eating placenta offers no benefit to mother, says medical researcher Guests: Meaghan Grant, Dr. Alex Farr, Bill Schutt ANNA MARIA TREMONTI: Hello, I'm Anna Maria Tremonti and you're listening to The Current. [Music: Theme] AMT: Still to come, a real life story that's stranger than fiction and partly fictitious. Shelly Chartier’s catfishing exploits disrupted the lives of an NBA star and a social media personality, but her part of the story is just now being told. I will speak with Shelly Chartier in half an hour. But first the ultimate in locavore cuisine. SOUNDCLIP VOICE 1: I’m probably going to cook this a little bit longer than I would a steak, because I want to make sure it’s cooked all the way through. VOICE 2: When I’m putting on my placenta, I like to start with the side that is on the wall lining of the uterus. That's side, that way you get nice grill marks. It's a flatter side and it's also got a lot more flavour. VOICE 3: I’m making some placenta chilli. After I brown the placenta. VOICE 4: Alright, so the butter is melted and I’m just going to flip these babies over. VOICE 5: With the umbilical cord go across so you get grill marks across the whole cord. VOICE 4: They kind of look like steaks, they kind of look like burgers. VOICE 1: [chewing] Not bad. Texture’s a little weird. Flavour’s OK. It feels kind of gross, like the thought that I’m eating the placenta of my baby that was just born yesterday. AMT: Well yes, and not only is it increasingly popular to eat placenta, a good number of people are posting videos of it on YouTube. The placenta may be fried, grilled, or blended into a smoothie. You can even follow Kim Kardashian's lead and have the placenta dehydrated and ground into pills. However it is consumed, eating placenta would appear to be in fashion. And there is a scientific term for that, it is called human placentography. The practice has come in for some scrutiny in a new scientific paper and we'll get to the concerns it raises in just a few moments. But first I'm joined by a placenta eating advocate and entrepreneur. Meaghan Grant is the owner of Toronto Family Doulas, and she says she's certified postpartum placenta specialist. She's with me in our Toronto studio. Hello. MEAGHAN GRANT: Hello. AMT: You had that ick factor look on your face. You don't grill. MEAGHAN GRANT: We definitely do not grill. AMT: OK. So the idea that people do anything with the placenta is not what you do? MEAGHAN GRANT: So we encapsulate placentas but we are very careful to meet the highest health and safety guidelines available. And so things like a grilling or, you know, getting those grill marks that they were talking about, we cannot work towards making the placenta as safe as possible if we're doing that, we can't ensure that we're hitting the heat maximums that we're trying to reach in terms of temperature. So we don't grill. AMT: OK. So you're certified, who certifies you MEAGHAN GRANT: So there are a number of different certification bodies. The one I certified through is called ProDoula, it’s also a doula certification organization and they're based out of New York. AMT: And why did you start providing this service? MEAGHAN GRANT: We actually started providing it because of demand. We had a lot of clients who were looking to have the service done. And at the time we weren't entirely happy with the options available to refer our clients to within the city. We felt it was really important that people know the placenta they're consuming is their own. And so we as an organization and as an agency only encapsulate in the client's home. AMT: And you only encapsulate? That's the only thing you do with it? MEAGHAN GRANT: Yes. AMT: OK so what do you do? MEAGHAN GRANT: So the method we use is based on traditional Chinese medicine. So this is a very long standing tradition. We steam the placenta with a few different herbs, ginger and lemon being the two major. And then we dehydrate it for 12 to 24 hours and then we put it into capsules. AMT: And you do this in someone's home? You bring the equipment in? MEAGHAN GRANT: Yes. AMT: OK. And can I ask what you charge for that? MEAGHAN GRANT: So we charge 325 plus HST, and that's pretty standard across the board in Toronto. AMT: And whose regulations are you following? MEAGHAN GRANT: There aren't regulations around placenta encapsulation, which is a bit of what makes it a challenge. So our certification body lays out rules and regulations that we have to follow or risk our certification. And we voluntarily adhere to any health and safety standards that we can. So we're following safe food handling practices, all of our placenta encapsulators have blood borne pathogens training and certification so that they know how to handle blood products. AMT: Is there a certain demographic that wants the placenta processed? What are you finding? MEAGHAN GRANT: We certainly find that a number of our clients who purchase the service are coming from a Chinese or Asian background where this is something that their mothers did, their grandmothers did, this is a family tradition, this is something that they're very familiar with. They don't see the ick factor quite as much as other people do. But we're also seeing a growing number of people who are doing it, who are not from a particular ethnic background. They're from anywhere and everywhere, Canadian through and through. AMT: And why do they do it? MEAGHAN GRANT: So the anecdotal data, because we don't have scientific data, the anecdotal data is that people feel like they recover faster from childbirth, some people feel that their milk is more plentiful and they're comparing that from one baby to another. Other people feel like their mood is more stable. We're really careful to make sure our clients know that this is not a cure or a prevention for postpartum mood disorders or anything else. This is something that they can try but it's certainly not a prevention or a cure. AMT: OK. We do know that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out a statement in July of this year urging mothers not to consume their own placenta, and specifically they identified the pills as a problem. MEAGHAN GRANT: They did. It's a very unusual case. And I can absolutely see why the CDC commented on it. This case in particular, the mother tested negative during pregnancy. It's a bacteria, a strep bacteria called GBS. AMT: The baby got strep, yeah. MEAGHAN GRANT: Yes. AMT: The baby got strep and then the baby got antibiotics and then the baby got strep again. MEAGHAN GRANT: Correct. AMT: And then they realized the strep was in the pill. MEAGHAN GRANT: Correct. But the unusual part of all of this is this is a strep bacteria we test for routinely in pregnancy. And the woman tested negative during pregnancy and then had both of these infections occur postpartum. Further to make it even more unusual, the strep was present in the capsules it wasn't present in her breast milk. So it's a bit of a confusion as to how the baby was reinfected. AMT: And how much does that concern you though, when you hear about that? MEAGHAN GRANT: So the encapsulator in that case used a method that we don't use. They used what's called the raw method. So we steam our placentas first. They this person did not, at least according to the CDC report. So by not seeming it first and then the CDC wasn't aware of whether or not this encapsulator had made sure to reach certain temperatures within the placenta. So we ensure that it hits 160 degrees, which is above and beyond where strep bacteria is killed. AMT: OK. And how long have you been doing this? MEAGHAN GRANT: So I have been certified for about 18 months at this point and I trained a few months before that. AMT: And how often do you do this? MEAGHAN GRANT: We do a couple of placentas a month. I'd say five to ten depending on the month. It's a popular service but it's certainly not all of our clientele. AMT: OK. Thank you for coming in. MEAGHAN GRANT: Thank you. AMT: Meaghan Grant, owner of Toronto Family Doulas, certified postpartum placenta specialist with me in our Toronto studio. Well my next guest has researched the eating of the placenta and is warning people against what he sees as a dangerous trend. Dr. Alex Farr is an Assistant Professor at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He's the author of a new study on the scientific benefits or the risks of placenta eating. And he joins us from Vienna, Austria. Hello. DR. ALEX FARR: Hello, good morning Anna Maria. AMT: Well first of all, as you listen to my last guest what do you think? DR. ALEX FARR: Well basically she is right in many of the points that she has addressed, but the main point is that at the moment we do not have a, you know, a situation where we can ensure that our patients are saved and that they can rely on doulas who have these kind of standards that your guest who was talking to you. So this is a very difficult situation for us and for the patients, because in this case where it's unclear whether these standards or so-called standards in the preparation of these placenta pills are really adhered. We should from our medical perspective vote against placentography. Because we can’t ensure for our patients that they are, you know, that their placenta is handled with absolute care. AMT: What did you find in your review then of placenta consumption? DR. ALEX FARR: Well we found basically that all studies that have been performed are just anecdotal. So there are no studies that have been performed in a setting that we would think of being, you know, well-designed like a prospective randomized controlled trial or anything. Because it would be unethical to perform studies giving patients placenta versus a placebo and not informing them about that. So it is basically impossible to perform good studies on that. So we in this case we have to rely on that just anecdotal data on self-reported surveys which we have in the literature. And of course these surveys have a very high women in these surveys and a very high placebo effect and a very high bias. So it's completely unclear whether these motivations that these patients have why they eat their placenta are really true. And if this is really the fact then that whatever they have better milk supply or less depression because these are just the surveys that have been performed. AMT: You did look at the nutrients. What did you find? DR. ALEX FARR: Well about the nutrients we found that there was recently one study performed where the placenta pills were analyzed for their rate of iron in the pills. And women who took that pills did not have any higher rate or significantly higher rates of iron supplementation than those who took the placebo. So one would guess that at least there would be a higher rate of iron in women who eat the placenta because, you know, it's a very bloody organ. But even that is not the case. And with other micronutrients, there have been many studies performed in the placental material itself. So for instance of selenium and zinc and they found that if you theoretically take the maximum dosage of placenta pills you have just like about one to two per cent of your recommended daily intake supplied by these pills. So it makes much more sense to take any kind of vitamin supplementation instead of placenta pills. But, you know, the question is if there is any risk or any benefit from it? So we were until these you mentioned the CDC warning. AMT: Mhm. DR. ALEX FARR: Until that we were, you know, very indifferent and thought OK it's up to the patient if she wants to eat her placenta just let her do that and we didn't care. But until since we know that there is a significant risk, we our standpoint is that we want to vote against placentography because we can’t assure that there is not a significant risk of whatever, transmitting infection or anything else. AMT: Well you heard my last guest. I mean, the CDC did find that the infection was passed on to the baby twice through and that the same infection existed in the pills. And my last guest said well they do a better job of putting that stuff in the pills. Is that a good enough answer in your mind in terms of what could be in those pills for any pills created, any capsules of placenta? DR. ALEX FARR: Right. No I don't think that's a good answer. And what was also doubted is that they didn't find these streptococci in the milk and this can be easily answered, the question on that. Because contamination, so a lack of hand hygiene or anything which can easily happen if you have delivered a baby and, you know, have whatever changed diapers every couple of hours. So this would be a very easy way of transmitting this infection to the babies. It should not obligatory be in the breast milk. So this is of course also just an anecdotal report. But from a medical perspective if we do have a significant or possible risk of anything that we, you know, that patients do not have to perform if we don't want to, we should indeed argue against that. Because there are much safer ways of, you know, supplementation, of micronutrients, and any kind of vitamin preparation. So why do you have to eat the placenta? AMT: What about, you've raised some concerns about hormones as well. DR. ALEX FARR: Yeah exactly. Well hormones are in a very high percentage in the placental material like estrogens and progesterone. And again, it's totally unclear what kind of effect these hormones have on the patients if they eat the placental material like in pills or anything else. We just know that a high increase of, you know, certain hormones increase the risk of every individual to have whatever, a thrombosis or [unintelligible] or anything. So theoretically, and this is also just a theory, this could also increase, the ingestion of these pills could also increase the risk of any venous thrombosis. So again, this is just a theoretical risk and until the moment where we just have theoretical risks we’re very indifferent. But from a moment where we have a, you know, a risk been shown as the CDC reported we do have to argue against that. AMT: And you're telling me there is no proven benefit on the other hand. There are these theoretical risks and there is no proven benefit. DR. ALEX FARR: There is no proven benefit from an objective point of view that you can, you know, evaluate in any study. You know, if you ask patients who have done that, they have an a priori positive attitude for, you know, any kind of positive effect because they are a very, you know, separated group of women who want to eat their placenta. So it's very likely that these women would do not like, you know, to tell the doctor or their doula or their midwife that it didn't make sense. So they have a very high placebo effect. So you can't really rely on these surveys right? Because this is a very unobjective, it's very subjective. AMT: Dr. Farr thanks for your perspective on all of this. DR. ALEX FARR: Yeah you're welcome. AMT: Dr. Alex Farr, Assistant Professor and researcher at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria. He's with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He's the author of a new study looking at the benefits or risks of eating placenta. And he joined us from Vienna. Well the thought of a forkful of placenta may make you go ick if you listen to that clip that we begin with. My next guest has gone there and once dined on placenta pasta. It is part of the research for his book. His book is entitled Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History. And the author of that book is Bill Schutt. He's on Long Island, New York. Hi. BILL SCHUTT: How are you doing? AMT: Welcome back. We've talked to you before but let's get specific here. Is eating one's own placenta an act of cannibalism? What's your opinion on that? BILL SCHUTT: I think it's sort of in the gray area. I define cannibalism as the consumption of all or part of an individual of the same species. So in that sense I guess I would consider it to be cannibalism. AMT: You've used the term medically. BILL SCHUTT: Certainly I wouldn't list it, you know, the same category as criminal cannibalism or cannibalism that would occur after a stranding or things like that when you're starving. AMT: Yeah but you call it medicinal cannibalism. BILL SCHUTT: Yeah I think it's really one of the last vestiges of medicinal cannibalism that exists today. AMT: And are there other examples of that that are practiced? BILL SCHUTT: Not that I, I mean, there may be cultures where human body parts are consumed for medicinal purposes but none that I know of that are active. Probably because of the Western taboo. Any groups that would be doing that would probably be doing it in secret right now, they really wouldn't be advertising it because there is such a negative connotation about cannibalism. AMT: And what kinds of things did people used to do? BILL SCHUTT: Well when I wrote this book one of the things that really surprised me was given the Western taboo just how prevalent medicinal cannibalism was across Europe for hundreds of years. Started in the Middle Ages went right through the Renaissance and really the Merck Index had in 1908 listed ground mummy as a medicinal preparation for treating things like headaches and upset stomachs. And this was all part of this you know just about every body part that you can think of was used for to treat all sorts of different diseases. AMT: Mm. BILL SCHUTT: From bone and fat, to blood which was used to treat epileptics. But the mummy thing I found most interesting because it was, I think it was an error in translation. There was an Arabian word mummia, and it meant tar, like tarry substances. They thought that this was used in the preparation of mummies and hundreds of years later when the Europeans came across that word they got it mixed up with mummia as in mummies, and they thought that there was a medicinal benefit to consumption of mummies. AMT: Right. And this is of course before modern medicine. BILL SCHUTT: Absolutely. AMT: But and there are people today of course who are who suspect different aspects of modern medicine we all know that. How does the eating of the placenta, how has that stayed in fashion or stayed at like in practice over the years? BILL SCHUTT: Yeah I don't think it really stayed in fashion and I was sort of surprised to hear your first guest describe that it was a commonly used practice in China. I did not pick that information up. Some of the studies that I saw indicated that placentography was not really done by many groups at all if at all. There was a study done what do you do with the placenta? And there were all these different lists of things that different cultures did, from throwing it in a lake to burying it under a tree. But there was really not a lot of consumption going on. So it may have been done in China but I hadn't heard about that. AMT: Was it used in Chinese medicine, in treatment of anything? Not by the mother but like as something to treat others? BILL SCHUTT: A lot of body parts were used by the Chinese. They had not gotten the memo about the Western taboos that had developed. But I didn't come up with any indication that placentas were used by, you know, by a mom who consumes her placenta shortly after birth. That was something that developed in the 1960s and seventies, it was sort of a hippie type thing in communes. And I don't believe that they thought that there was a medicinal benefit to it. But only fairly recently has it become, you know, a part of alternative medicine, the belief that consumption of your placenta will do things like smooth out the baby blues and possibly increase milk output. AMT: Hm. So you're saying it started in the states then essentially? BILL SCHUTT: Yes. United States. AMT: And what about the argument that other animals eat their placentas so humans should? BILL SCHUTT: Yeah, primates pretty much don't eat their placentas, a lot of other animals do. And the thought is that if you give birth that not only is there some nutrition right there in front of you, and you don't have all of these human ideas about well that's gross, there's meat there so you eat it. But there's also some thought that it enables the mother to hide evidence of that she's there and that the baby is there from predators that might be lurking around. AMT: Hm. And so there have been others who've lately spoken about consuming placentas as cannibalistic. Do you think that connection will will affect the practice of doing this? BILL SCHUTT: No. I mean, I think what's really going to affect it is that the studies that are coming out now showing that there may be a negative health benefit to it. And from everything that I've seen, and I'm a zoologist, so I've been in the literature and I just don't see that there's any benefit here. If you are looking for a hormone boost, if you if you take this placenta and you either steam it or you fry it or whatever, your hormones are proteins and you’re denaturing those proteins, so any effect that you're expecting to get you're not going to get that effect. You know, these proteins are not functional anymore. AMT: Bill we have to leave it there. Thanks for your time today. BILL SCHUTT: Absolutely. Take care. AMT: Bill Schutt, author of Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History. He's in Long Island in New York. I want to tell you about something tomorrow. Friday guest host Laura Lynch will speak with an undercover FBI agent credited with foiling the plot to blow up a passenger train in Canada. In 2013, the agent under the name of Tamer Elnoury infiltrated a small al-Qaeda cell in Canada. The group wanted to carry out terrorist acts here and in the US. It was the FBI agents job to befriend and become a confidante of a radical Tunisian student in Montreal by the name of Chiheb Esseghaier. In the role as co-conspirator Mr. Elnoury hoped to get enough evidence to put members of the cell in prison. But as an Arabic speaking Muslim born in Egypt there was a personal side to the FBI agent’s mission. His view of Islam differs entirely from the view held by the man he wanted to put away. SOUNDCLIP TAMER ELNOURY: He sat quiet through almost the entire trial. He never ever budged except for when the one time I said that his interpretation of the religion is a desecration of my religion. That's when he jumped out of his seat and he yelled to me that there was only one interpretation of Islam and I would argue, ironically enough, that he's exactly right. His interpretation is the warped view. And the reason why I call him a jihadi and he wants to call himself a Muslim is because he's not a Muslim. He is against everything that Islam stands for. The untold story of Shelly Chartier: the rural Manitoba woman who catfished the stars Guests: Lisa Jackson, Shelly Chartier ANNA MARIA TREMONTI: Hi, I'm Anna Maria Tremonti and you're listening to The Current. SOUNDCLIP REPORTER: Meet Paris Dylan whose real name is Paris Dunn. A 23-year-old aspiring model in Southern California with a Kim Kardashian look. PARIS DYLAN: Paris Dylan 5’5, zero. REPORTER: And a big social media presence. PARIS DYLAN: Follow me. I like to communicate the sexiness. REPORTER: But Paris might be a little overexposed because she's entangled in one of the most mind bending internet intrigues of all time. AMT: It is a mind bending story. That's from an ABC News report on an astounding case of what's known as catfishing. The act of luring someone into a relationship by using a fake online persona. The victims involved couldn't have been more alluring. There was the model and social media star Paris Dylan and a bona fide NBA star Chris Andersen. SOUNDCLIP REPORTER: Nicknamed the Birdman, then with the Denver Nuggets. Andersen’s one of the most colourful players in the game. ANNOUNCER: Oh and here comes the Birdman. REPORTER: Six foot ten inches of tattoos known for his mohawk and crowd pleasing arm flapping. ANNOUNCER: Birdman protecting the nest. AMT: Paris Dylan and Chris Birdman Andersen would flirt, exchange explicit pictures, meet and much more. Their ominous encounter reached a scandalous messy end with nude photos of Paris plastered online and the NBA star under investigation for child pornography. It took police to unravel that the two had been brought together like puppets on a stage by an unlikely figure, a young Indigenous woman in remote Manitoba. And now her part of this remarkable story is being told. Shelly Chartier from the small community of Easterville would ultimately be convicted of a number of crimes including fraud, impersonation, and uttering threats, and sentenced to 18 months in jail. She is the subject of a new documentary Indictment: The Crimes of Shelly Chartier, airing on CBC Docs POV this coming Sunday. It was co-directed by filmmakers Shane Belcourt and Lisa Jackson. Lisa Jackson is with me in our Toronto studio. And joining us on the line from her home in Easterville, Manitoba is Shelly Chartier. Hello to you both. LISA JACKSON: Hello. SHELLY CHARTIER: Hi. AMT: Lisa Jackson, what did you see in Shelly that made you want to tell her story? LISA JACKSON: Well I think there's two answers to that question or two parts. And the first is that when I looked online to see what the media coverage had been of this story I was shocked at the stereotyping that I saw. And I just instinctively knew that there must be more to the story and more to Shelly. A lot of what I saw about her community and about Shelly herself was really tired as far as the way that we see reserves described and her crime itself. She just seemed like this one dimensional evil master manipulator. And the part two that question is that an audio interview was done with Shelly in jail and I sat down to listen to it. It was about two hours long and within five minutes I knew Shelly was an incredibly intelligent unique fascinating person who had not been given her say in the media. AMT: Shelly can you tell us how you even came up with the idea to orchestrate that relationship between the NBA star and the model? SHELLY CHARTIER: I’ve explained this so many times. It just happened. Like I’ve seen her publicly put her number out there and that's how I got it. She just threw her number out there and said call me to Chris his page. AMT: It was a very complicated thing in the end. How did you keep track of stuff? How did you pull that off? SHELLY CHARTIER: Her name was Paris in my phone and Chris’ name was Chris in my phone. It wasn't really. AMT: Wasn’t that complicated to you. SHELLY CHARTIER: No it wasn't. People make it seem like I had this whole Dexter's laboratory thing going on like but it wasn't like that. AMT: And while this was going on Shelly, what was life like for you at the time? Were you in school, what was going on in your life? SHELLY CHARTIER: My regular day was I’d wake up around six or seven PM and be up all night on Xbox. I had no life. AMT: Did you have any friends? SHELLY CHARTIER: No. I still don't really have any friends. Like I have my husband but that's all I need and my mom. AMT: And what were people your age doing when you were doing that kind of thing? SHELLY CHARTIER: People my age were having kids, drinking and going out, working. AMT: You were home looking after your mom too huh? SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah, well I couldn't leave her because she can’t be alone. AMT: She's bedridden. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yes. AMT: Yeah. So you were pretty isolated. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah. AMT: Yeah. Can you tell us what happened that led you to the point where you were posting Paris’ pictures? SHELLY CHARTIER: She actually angered me so much to the point where I did that. The truth is she had seen Chris post a picture of a girl on his lap and she started verbally attacking me thinking like, I was Chris to her right? So she was calling me all kinds of names and I had just woken up. I didn't want to hear that. So I told her shut up. And it lasted all day, literally all day. I said you know what look at this, leave me alone. Like everybody knows who you are and what you do. AMT: Of course she didn't know who you were. SHELLY CHARTIER: No she didn’t know. And I felt so stupid after because I didn't have to do that. Like that's what made her go to the cops. What made her go to the cops was seeing her nude pictures on that site. And she even said it in the documentary like she would gladly accept the death threats but god forbid her nude pictures are online. It's I don’t know, a contradiction, because her nude pictures are online all over the place already. AMT: So Shelly when police came knocking at your door for this investigation how worried were you about what would happen? SHELLY CHARTIER: I was actually expecting them. And when it happened I just thought oh like it’s really happening now. And for a long time I played stupid because I thought OK well they’ll have to have a trial and I'm just going to say I didn't do this. And I was pregnant at the time and my husband got deported and court was coming up closer and closer and I ended up having a miscarriage. And then my lawyer before I pled guilty he told me if you plead guilty I could get you house arrest so you can be home with your mom and your husband because you're pregnant and you'll be OK. So I did plead guilty and then I started hearing stuff like oh you're not getting house arrest. AMT: So when you saw those headlines Shelly, talking about you as a con artist and a master manipulator, what did you think? SHELLY CHARTIER: I thought was it really that great of a catfishing situation? I thought it wasn’t. AMT: You didn't see yourself that way. SHELLY CHARTIER: No, like I don't think I’m no master manipulator. Like I don't know. It's just weird. AMT: Mm. Lisa Jackson, your film captures the backdrop against which Shelly's story is playing out. Tell us about the community of Easterville, Manitoba. LISA JACKSON: Well, you know, I've been to a lot of reserves in this country which I think if you're not native is pretty unusual. And Easterville had a lot of the hallmarks of some of the places that I'd been. And in fact one place in particular, I'd done a film about a community that was relocated on the west coast called Salkwati on the north end of Vancouver Island and I saw a lot of similarities. Both communities were relocated for government policies and both communities suffered devastation in the wake of that. AMT: They made a dam where Easterville was originally. LISA JACKSON: Exactly. AMT: So they flooded all of their land right there. LISA JACKSON: Yeah. And if you spend time in Easterville everyone will talk to you about Old Post, and Old Post is the name of the community that they lived in until the 1960s. And they were extremely healthy in that community, traditional lifestyles were very active, hunting, fishing. There was labour and the fishing industry, they had a lumber mill. They were healthy, they were happy. And the place that they were moved to Easterville is really set on a fairly desolate piece of rock. They cannot grow gardens there and the fishing industry just tanked. There's mercury in the water now. So there's a little bit of fishing but their means of sustenance was wiped out. And their spiritual pillars of, you know, the community that they had before they just sort of had the rug pulled out from underneath them. I think it's important sometimes in Canada that we remember in this particular moment where we're all excited about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the great strides that we're making, how recently Canada's approach to Indigenous people was totally different. And it was sort of seen that dragging them into the modern age was, you know, the right thing to do. And I think the film captures that by using this footage from the 1960s that celebrates the sort of move to a modern era for this community when it was anything but. AMT: Well and Shelly this is your community, this is your history too. And as Lisa goes to learn more about you she meets some of your family, hears about some of your family history. Lisa what did you learn about Shelly’s family going back to her grandparents? LISA JACKSON: Well Shelly's family like many, I would say all Indigenous people in this country, have been deeply affected by the Residential school history, this relocation, the lack of job opportunities in the area. And, you know, I haven't heard actually about Shelly's schooling growing up but it does seem like from what Shelly told me that it was not an ideal circumstance, and she left school at a young age because of that. And it's obvious Shelly is incredibly intelligent and it just makes everyone I think who sees the film wonder like what might have been possible had she had a better education, had things been healthier in the community. AMT: Shelly, how old were you when you left school? SHELLY CHARTIER: I don't remember but I know it was grade six because everyone was talking about oh we’re going to grade six next. AMT: Your mom says she pulled you out because you were so bullied. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah. She talks about that so much, it's still like every time she talks about it it’s like it’s happening again, I tell her to stop. My so-called friends would like, they didn’t like how I was living. They preferred me to try to get a boyfriend, to try weed, to try partying. And I was just a little kid I think. AMT: You also grew up with an aunt who was like a mother to you. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah. AMT: And it's interesting because in the film Lisa makes the point that the year she died was the year high speed internet came to Easterville. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah that's true. AMT: You really missed her huh? You still do. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah I do. AMT: Mm. What was her name? SHELLY CHARTIER: Cathy. AMT: Cathy George right? SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah. AMT: And so after she died you had time I guess to play on that computer and learn about how to use it? SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah I guess, I spent more time on it after she died. AMT: So Lisa, the way we see her in your film you really contrast that with what we see in headlines. Tell us more about what you learned about Shelly and how you came to see her has you met her. LISA JACKSON: Well Shelly, I think, one of the things that really sticks with me is that when you left school, you did spend a lot of time online but you spent a ton of time reading. And I remember court Gord Olson the RCMP officer saying that when they came to get you and they looked in your room that you had wall to wall bookshelves. SHELLY CHARTIER: I still have a lot of books. There's still a lot of books that I want but when you are married it just takes up a lot of time and a husband needs a lot of attention, so you can't really read these days. HUSBAND: Don’t blame it on me why you don’t read. AMT: [laughs] That’s OK, that’s Rob, that’s your husband in there. I'm going to shoot to the point where we learn about you too Rob. You met him online. You were playing Call of Duty. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah. AMT: He ends up having a big impact on you. Let's listen to the two of you in the film. SOUNDCLIP SHELLY CHARTIER: I heard him talking. And I liked his voice because he has a deep voice. So I shanked him because every time I do it he would talk. [Music] ROB MARKU: I thought that that's pretty awesome to have a wife that can kick my ass in Call of Duty. SHELLY CHARTIER: I messaged him and got his Facebook and texted. ROB MARKU: She had like books as her cover photo, like a library. I was like no everybody reads so maybe she’s different and I should look into that. SHELLY CHARTIER: It could be like more like there. We could so comfortable with each other that we were texting a lot. ROB MARKU: She like stuff like that she would dream about doing. How is that perfect it’s not even on me? SHELLY CHARTIER: [laughs] And then one day he just called me and we just talked like that and it was everyday. ROB MARKU: She says like she picked me up. And I say no I picked you up with my voice. SHELLY CHARTIER: And he asked me are you my girlfriend? I said yeah, I guess. AMT: Shelly tell us about Rob. SHELLY CHARTIER: He’s laying here. I don’t know. [chuckles] He’s the only good thing in my life like literally since I met him. I don't know what I would have done if he wasn't in my life. A lot of times when I was in jail I thought of a lot of crazy bad stuff. He's the only thing that's keeping me here I feel like. AMT: He's from the States, is he able to live in Canada now permanently, does he have citizenship? SHELLY CHARTIER: No he doesn't. We're going to apply for sponsorship this month actually. Because I have a job now and I could sponsor him. AMT: So right now he has to leave and come back right? SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah. He's here for five months this time. ROB MARKU: If we get this going, this sponsorship, I won’t have to leave. I can just extend my stay and or make it like a permanent residency under her name. AMT: And how long have you been waiting to get to this point then where you're getting close to sponsorship? ROB MARKU: Few years already. I mean, aside from the jail thing because since the first time I came every time I come back I can only stay for like two or three months. AMT: When did you get married? What was your wedding like? ROB MARKU: On Christmas two or three months after I got here. Christmas morning we had the minister come over. It was in the kitchen in our pajamas. AMT: When you got married. ROB MARKU: Yeah. AMT: It was after that Shelly that you end up in jail. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah it was. AMT: How worried were you when you were convicted and given a sentence of 18 months in jail? SHELLY CHARTIER: On my court date I hadn't slept for four days prior. Which is why I think I looked like a zombie in the newspaper. I literally didn't sleep for four days before my sentencing. But when I got to the jail I slept like a rock. Like I got all that back I guess. AMT: But you spent 50 days in solitary confinement, am I right? SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah, over 50 days. AMT: What was that like? SHELLY CHARTIER: I wouldn't wish on anyone. It was really bad. AMT: Did they tell you why they put you in there? SHELLY CHARTIER: For my protection I think. There were girls who were very interested like I got really tired of telling my story. Like every new roommate I'd meet I'd have to tell it all over again. And there were certain people who wanted to know who would just come up to me and expect me to start telling them right there. And the guards seen that so I think they just put me in there for my safety. And I actually ended up getting really used to it, that little room with nothing. AMT: A little room with nothing. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah. AMT: How little? SHELLY CHARTIER: I have no idea. It's just got a bed and a toilet. AMT: Mm. Lisa, a big part of Shelly’s story is how she is treated in the legal system. She receives the maximum possible sentence. How did the justice system treat her? LISA JACKSON: Well in the film we talk about something called the Gladue principle. And what that is is the requirement that has been in place now since 1999 in Canada that the justice system must take into account individual personal histories of colonialism and look at alternatives to jail time for any offender where their personal opportunities have been impacted by colonialism, which is definitely the case with Shelly. Now that can be accomplished in a lot of ways. Mostly it's done with what's called the Gladue Report that outlines someone's biography. And technically the system will say Shelly got a Gladue Report but when you dig a little deeper you find out that it is not considered a Gladue Report by the people who know. And what a Gladue Report would do is it would really create the narrative, in a way what I did in the film with Shane Belcourt, my co-director, create the narrative of someone's life. And the idea is not that people do not get punished, it is that we address some of the root causes that lead to the crime. And I think it becomes really clear when you see the film and when you get to know Shelly and her circumstances more, that there are a lot of ways that her punishment could have been addressed. And I think that it was looked at really black and white. So the sentencing was either house arrest, and the argument was made and the proceedings, that well that's basically status quo for Shelly, she lives at home anyway and doesn't go out, therefore we must give her jail time. But what we learned in the making of this film, and we talked to a lot of legal experts not even half of them are in the film, is that there's a lot of means by which we can both punish offenders and also take rehabilitative means that will a, help them not commit crimes in the future and b, keep everybody more safe in Canada as a result. And those alternatives were not considered. And the truth is in that these remote communities like Shelly's, justice is a pretty like fly in fly out affair. It's so remote, people just sort of pop into the community legal due process is had, but it's not the same as it is in larger urban centres. And we heard about how legal aid has been absolutely decimated over the last couple of decades, and I think that's a huge part of the reality of people that do not have the money to hire the best lawyer because justice isn’t blind if you have a lawyer who can only give a very small amount of time to your case. AMT: You make the point in the film that often we see perpetrators of crimes in very black and white ways. There are perpetrators and there are victims and there is a thick line between them. How do you see Shelly Chartier? LISA JACKSON: Well Shelly is both. [chuckles] And in preparing for this film I spent some time in the Gladue court here in Toronto, and the Gladue court sees only Indigenous offenders. And anyone who spent a couple of hours in that court would very quickly see that almost any offender has a long history of being victimized in their younger years and Shelly's no exception to that. And I feel like we're used to the narrative where someone who's had a hard go might turn to drugs or alcohol and then maybe start stealing to support those habits. That is something that the justice system sees a lot, but in Shelly's case I would say that she probably developed an addiction to the Internet and that had its own repercussions. And it's not the narrative we're used to but I think it's no less an outcome of her challenging upbringing that she turned to the Internet in the way that she did. And you might even say that perhaps she got somewhat damned because in the system we see a lot of people who are very victimized, and Shelly does not play the victim. She took control of her circumstances. It doesn't mean she didn't commit a crime and that there shouldn't be punishment. But it is a different narrative and one where she has always been fairly empowered in the way she represents herself. AMT: Shelly when you when you look back at the time when you were doing that catfishing, how do you explain why you did it? SHELLY CHARTIER: I had nothing better to do. And I wanted to see how far I could go. That's the truth. AMT: Do you regret doing it? SHELLY CHARTIER: Of course. But I also think that if I didn't do it that I wouldn't have met Rob because the day I met Rob was the day before I had court. And every court date I had I'd stay up the day before. So if I didn't do that I wouldn't have had court which means I wouldn't have stayed up that night which means I wouldn't have met him. AMT: And what's your hope for your life today then? SHELLY CHARTIER: My hope is that I can get past this and a lot of people can get past it too. Because to this day there are people saying that I should get life. I don’t know my mom she’s always reading comments and it really gets to me. Like there was literally one person who said that I should be beaten to the point where I'm bedridden like my mom because of what I did. And I honestly feel like everybody, me Chris and Paris all came out of this OK. AMT: You've served your time too. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah I also served my time and I'm still on probation too. LISA JACKSON: I have a question Shelly, can you tell me a bit about the impact of this whole story on your community? SHELLY CHARTIER: Well you know how it was before when you guys were filming, it was very awkward for me to go out with the stares and name calling. Well now I honestly feel like I'm a part of my community because I work at the band office sometimes and everyone comes in and they just say hi. And no one talks about it now but everybody knows who I am now which is also a little different. AMT: You know, Lisa and Shelly you are both Indigenous women. What difference do you think that made and how this documentary came together? LISA JACKSON: Well maybe we can start with Shelly, did you see a difference between Shane Belcourt, who's Métis and myself and, you know, you talked to a lot of other media before we came along? SHELLY CHARTIER: Well the difference between you and them was that you guys were much more respectful and. ROB MARKU: They cared more. SHELLY CHARTIER: Yeah you guys cared a lot more about if we were comfortable or not. Like ABC did not care, they just in our face, you know. ROB MARKU: Rushed everything. SHELLY CHARTIER: They rushed everything. And I think you guys did a good job. LISA JACKSON: And what I can say as an Indigenous filmmaker, and I speak for both myself and Shane Belcourt, is that as Indigenous filmmakers time and time again you go into communities and their experience with the media has been painful. There's an assumption that when you cover an Indigenous story or any story as the media that you're doing someone a favour. And if you take a step back and look at the media coverage of any Indigenous community you will see that typically you're not doing that community much of a favour. And the truth is is that the reciprocity needed to actually connect with people in communities who rightfully have a cautious approach to media, you need to spend more time. It takes time and it takes respect and you will get a very different and more accurate story if you take the time to do that. And I think that's what we did in this case. AMT: Well thank you for speaking with us today. Thank you Lisa and Shelly. It's a remarkable film. LISA JACKSON: Thank you. Thanks Shelly. SHELLY CHARTIER: Thank you. AMT: Shelly Chartier’s story is featured in the documentary Indictment: The Crimes of Shelly Chartier. She joined us from Easterville, Manitoba. The film was co-directed by Lisa Jackson in Toronto. 