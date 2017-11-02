How Russian law affects Canadians trying to adopt orphans

The documentary, On Putin's Blacklist, exposes the reality of how an adoption ban of Russian orphans to U.S. citizens came about and how it was the first step in Russia’s new Cold War with America. (Sergei Guneev/AFP/Getty Images)

Justin Romanov was a teenager when he discovered just how dangerous it is to be gay and out in Russia.

"I went outside with a rainbow flag, protesting for human rights, for gay rights. I was beaten and I was arrested by police. I was beaten a couple of times on the street by homophobes. They just randomly attacked me," he told The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti.

'I think if I would stay in Moscow I would be killed,' said Russian LGBT activist Justin Romanov who moved to Canada living the life he always wanted. (Apple of My Eye Productions Inc.)

"And when I tried to find support from government, from police, they wouldn't help me because I'm gay."

Romanov is now living in Canada and while he misses home, he said he feels safer here.

"I think if I would stay in Moscow I would be killed."

Romanov is just one of many people profiled in the new documentary On Putin's Blacklist.

In the film, director Boris Ivanov reveals how Vladimir Putin's laws have affected Russians, Americans and Canadians in ways they never thought possible.

'I definitely wanted to be her mom'

'The one major issue that they had was with same-sex marriages in Canada and that a child might potentially be placed into a family that in Russia's opinion was not a natural family.' - Sherry

Sherry and her husband Derek in Oakville, Ont., were hoping to adopt a child from Russia. They had visited an orphanage in the country and met an infant girl.

Justin Romanov tells his friends in Russia, 'Try to survive ... the government will change.' He continues his activism in Canada and helps Russian LGBT youth as much as he can. (Apple of My Eye Production Inc.)

"She was just so tiny and really sweet. She wanted to be held, and we played games with her. And I think it was within less than half an hour. And Derek said to our translator at that time, we're going to sign the papers," Sherry said in the film.

They were prepared to bring the baby girl home, but as they told Ivanov in the film, that would never happen.

"Early September, we called our coordinator to find out what was happening. She basically said I just returned from Russia and there's been changes there. The one major issue that they had was with same-sex marriages in Canada and that a child might potentially be placed into a family that in Russia's opinion was not a natural family," Sherry explained.

'They promised the children that they were going to be back to take them home. And then they couldn't go back to take them' - Boris Ivanov, director of On Putin's Blacklist

"I definitely wanted to be her mom but I needed her to have parents. And the only way that I knew that that could happen is that that we released her. "

Sherry and Derek never did adopt that girl. The Russian government had passed a law stating that children from orphanages could no longer be adopted to families in countries where same-sex marriages were legal.

Ivanov tells Tremonti it was hard to film the couple.

"It was very emotional because these individuals actually met the children, they promised the children that they were going to be back to take them home. And then they couldn't go back to take them," he said.

Many gay and lesbian Russians have fled their homeland to settle in countries where they are accepted. Author and journalist Masha Gessen, a Russian journalist who is in the film, had to move her family to the U.S. after being threatened with removal of her kids. (Apple of My Eye Productions Inc.)

"The kids don't know what happened. It's so hard on the families. The families haven't seen the film. They are not sure if they want to watch it again to experience what they had to experience."

Hundreds of Canadian families trying to adopt Russian orphans were affected by this, Ivanov said, adding that the Russian government set out on a strategized propaganda campaign to demonize people trying to adopt orphans from the country.

The Magnitsky Act

All of this was in retaliation to the Magnitsky Act, a human rights legislation instated by the U.S.

In October, Canada approved its version of the Magnitsky bill, titled Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act.

The law was passed in by the U.S. Congress in 2012. It was inspired by the death of Russian tax accountant and whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Moscow prison in 2009. Magnitsky had accused Russian officials of a $230 million tax fraud.

U.S. President Barack Obama (seated) signs H.R. 6156, the Russia and Moldova Jackson-Vanik Repeal and Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act, in the Oval Office of the White House, Dec. 14, 2012. (Larry Downing/Reuters)

When Canada passed its own version of the Magnitsky Act earlier this year, Vladimir Putin said the Canadian government is taking part in "very unconstructive political games."

Ivanov told Tremonti the Magnitsky laws are a thorn in Putin's side.

But looking ahead, Ivanov does predict change is afoot for Russia.

"I'm actually very hopeful for the young people in Russia. They are demonstrating. They are not afraid. They are able to grow up in this environment of propaganda and still want freedom and not be afraid," said Ivanov.

"A lot of demonstrating is done by young people. So I think the younger generation of Russia is the future."

