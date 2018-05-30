The Current for May 30, 2018

From critics calling out the government's purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline; to an Iraqi-Canadian grad student's petition against the New York Times' removal of ISIS files in Iraq; to how dinosaur fossils can provide clues for adapting to climate change ... This is The Current.

