Former hostage Caitlan Coleman says captors forced her to have abortion

A still image from a video posted by the Taliban on social media, Dec. 19, 2016 shows American Caitlan Coleman (L) next to her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle and their two sons. Coleman says she was never coerced into going to Afghanistan while pregnant. (Taliban/Twitter via Reuters)

For Caitlan Coleman, the hardest part about being kidnapped in Afghanistan wasn't giving birth in captivity. It was losing a baby.

Coleman is the American wife of Canadian Joshua Boyle. She was pregnant when the couple were taken by insurgents in 2012 in Wardak province, a Taliban stronghold.

Coleman had that child, and then got pregnant three more times before their rescue last October, after five years in captivity.

One of those pregnancies never made it to full term. Coleman says that was on purpose — just not hers.

Caitlan Coleman lives in Ottawa with her young children. She gave birth to three children in her five years in captivity. Another child was lost, during what she describes as a forced abortion. (Michelle Shephard/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

She told The Fifth Estate in a new documentary that her captors induced an abortion by putting something in her food.

"The forced abortion left me feeling much more violated and helpless than anything else I've experienced in my life," Coleman said.

"There's nothing quite like watching the loss of a life that you can't do anything about. That would've been the worst moment of all of captivity."

The Taliban refutes Coleman's abortion claim, saying she had a natural miscarriage.

The Fifth Estate met up with Coleman in January — days after her husband was arrested on a raft of charges, including sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering a death threat.

A publication ban forbids publishing any details that could identify the alleged victim or victims. Boyle is in custody awaiting trial. His lawyer requested a psychiatric assessment so he currently is being held in a mental health facility.

Kids refer to post-captivity as 'no-bandi'

Coleman had hoped their rescue would be the end of their ordeal.

The Fifth Estate host Habiba Nosheen told The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti that she visited Coleman at her new apartment in Ottawa. She was settling into her new life, and the children were coping.

"These kids, when they were being held hostage used to use the word 'bandi' to describe themselves," Nosheen told Tremonti, explaining that bandi is the Pashtun word for prisoner.

"In their new life, the kids now use the word 'no-bandi' to refer to everything post-captivity."

Coleman said she's hopeful for the children's future.

"I think it will make them stronger, is my hope. In the long run, I think it'll make them stronger."

