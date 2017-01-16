La Loche, Sask., services still lacking 1 year after shooting, say residents

The money, concern and pledges to help came pouring in after the La Loche, Sask., shooting a year ago but now residents say they feel abandoned. (Canadian Press)

It was one year ago — Jan. 22, 2016 — that the remote, northern community of La Loche, Sask., was rocked by a shooting that left four people dead: teen brothers Drayden and Dayne Fontaine, teacher's assistant Marie Janvier, and teacher Adam Wood.

Russell Thomas painted Dayne and Drayden Fontaine, two brothers who died in the La Loche shooting. (Russell Thomas/Submitted to CBC)

In October, a teen boy from the community was arrested, and pleaded guilty to the deaths.

When the national spotlight shone on La Loche last year, it exposed a community in dire straits — in need of social services. But recently community leaders spoke out about local services that remain inconsistent, and the distances many community members must travel for care can be as much as six hours driving to Saskatoon.

Dr. Sara Dungavell was hired to fly into the community once a month to deliver psychiatric counselling. She tells The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti that she has seen many cases of people experiencing anxiety, depression and PTSD.

"There's a lot of trauma that's happened to people living up North."

Her role is to evaluate patients and suggest services or if prescribed medication is needed. But the counselling that is offered is an issue Dungavell points out.

"One of the problems is that a lot of these counsellors are either family friends or related to other people in the community so it makes it an uncomfortable experience for people to reach out to because it doesn't feel private."

Dungavell says she's outraged that the Saskatchewan government does not feel realistically that it's possible to have enough services in all remote communities.

"We live in Canada and I think that means that one of our values is that we take care of each other and just because it's inconvenient to take care of people who are living rural, who are living northern, who have a lower socio-economic status, who happen to be First Nations — that doesn't mean that we get to not take care of them."

"That's not acceptable."

This segment was produced by The Current's Shannon Higgins and Sujata Berry.