How long court delays are creating a black hole in the justice system

more stories from this episode

Full Episode

Court delays have been flagged as a problem, time and time again.

But last summer, the Supreme court "Jordan decision" set strict new deadlines on the justice system. Less serious offences must now be wrapped up within 18 months and more serious charges, including murder, have a 30 month deadline.

The decision has done more than just shed light on the chronic issue of cases dragging on in courts across the country. It's resulted in charges being stayed and cases thrown out in all sorts of cases — from impaired driving and drug trafficking, to aggravated sexual assault, and even murder.

Antonietta Raviele, a former Crown prosecutor who now practices privately in the areas of criminal defence and mental health law, tells The Current's Laura Lynch that the court delays comes down to a serious lack of resources that are so needed in the system.

"Jordan has imposed some very strict limits which are great, provided you have the resources to implement and to create a better system based on that case — which does not exist."

It's not just the resources but the lack of judges right now, says criminal defence lawyer Daniel Brown.

"We have many courtrooms that simply don't have enough judges to try the cases — that's one issue."

"Over the last 10 years there's been a number of changes to legislation that have really disincentivize pleading guilty," Brown tells Lynch.

"The reality is that instead of resolving our cases, more cases are going to trial than ever before because there's no way to simply tailor an appropriate sentence for those who wish to plead guilty."

The Supreme Court's 'Jordan decision' has set strict deadlines on trials that include 18 months for less serious offences and 30 months for serious offences including murder. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A fundamental issue Brown says has attributed to delay problems in court is the elimination of sentences that can be served through house arrest — usually cases for nonviolent offenses like drug cases or fraud cases.

The president of the Ontario Crown Attorneys Association has warned that thousands of charges are at risk of being tossed out of the courts because of the delays.

And the pressure on Crown prosecutors to achieve justice in a timely manner can be "immense", says Raviele.

As a Crown prosecutor in 2009, Raviele says the pressure at that time to move matters forward was extremely significant and "that's pressure you carry with you every day into court."

Beyond getting through the heavy case loads, there are now no new positions created to replace people retiring or quitting and according to Raviele there are just not enough people to get through the cases in need of resolution.

"The [Crown prosecutor's] job isn't just to resolve matters but it's to resolve matters in a way that is meaningful and significant in terms of justice, and in terms of the punishment that is being accepted and acknowledged, and the impact that it's going to have," Raviele tells Lynch.

"And the resolution that it is meant to bring to the table has to be something that's more than just 'I'm selling the farm because I don't have the time to bring this thing to trial.'"

"So that kind of pressure tends to undermine what most people consider to be justice for crown prosecutors. "

Listen to the full conversation at the top of this web post.

This segment was produced by The Current's Kristin Nelson and Winnipeg network producer Suzanne Dufesne.

The Current did request an interview with the Minister of Justice, Judy Wilson-Raybould, but the request was declined.