Wednesday December 06, 2017
The Current for December 06, 2017
From the purchase of 14 cases of beer upending out of province trade barriers, to revisiting the Halifax explosion 100 years ago, to what's at stake with Trump's plan to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem ... This is The Current.
stories from this episode
