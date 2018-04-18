Skip to Main Content
The Current for April 18, 2018

Notifications

The Current for April 18, 2018

From how online hate speech influenced the radicalization of Alexandre Bisonette; to critics arguing a new U.S. law targeting trafficking is endangering sex workers on both sides of the border; to the state of press freedom in strongman Viktor Orban's Hungary ... This is The Current.
CBC Radio ·
Listen to the full episode1:14:30

From how online hate speech influenced the radicalization of Alexandre Bisonette; to critics arguing a new U.S. law targeting trafficking is endangering sex workers on both sides of the border; to the state of press freedom in strongman Viktor Orban's Hungary ... This is The Current.

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us