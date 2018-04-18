The Current for April 18, 2018

From how online hate speech influenced the radicalization of Alexandre Bisonette; to critics arguing a new U.S. law targeting trafficking is endangering sex workers on both sides of the border; to the state of press freedom in strongman Viktor Orban's Hungary ... This is The Current.

Listen to the full episode 1:14:30 From how online hate speech influenced the radicalization of Alexandre Bisonette; to critics arguing a new U.S. law targeting trafficking is endangering sex workers on both sides of the border; to the state of press freedom in strongman Viktor Orban's Hungary ... This is The Current.

Popular Now Find more popular stories