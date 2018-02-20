Facing Race town hall in Halifax2:35:13

Join CBC Radio's The Current in Halifax, Montreal, and Vancouver for three town halls exploring pressing issues of race in Canada today.

Halifax

Read: 'A community of widows': How African-Nova Scotians are confronting a history of environmental racism

'There's a community of widows in Shelburne. That's what it is.'

Topic: Legacy of anti-black racism: How does it affect property rights and environmental decisions?

Host: Anna Maria Tremonti

Vancouver

Read: 'You don't belong here': Integrating Indigenous 'cultural humility' into health care

'I worked in a system where systemic racism was the norm.'

Topic: Race and health care: Canadians may have universal access, but does everyone get the same care? From health to on-the-job abuse, we'll hear stories about how race affects your experiences in the health-care system.

Host: Piya Chattopadhyay

Montreal

Read: 'Some of them would like to see me dead': Activist slams reluctance to confront Islamophobia in Quebec

'They are calling for me to leave Quebec or even to be thrown out of Quebec. Some of them would like to see me dead.'

Topic: What does Quebec's special status mean for the pursuit of racial equity? How should Quebec address racial disparities in employment? When identities clash, how do you move forward?

Host: Duncan McCue

