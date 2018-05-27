Marie Collins: abuse survivor challenges the Church
Priest abuse survivor Marie Collins joined the Pope's Commission for the Protection of Minors—and later resigned in protest.
Marie Collins was was barely able to function in this world after being molested by a priest when she was a child. But 30 years later, she spoke out and had her abuser jailed. Collins went on to dedicate her life to protecting minors. She was recruited to work on a committee formed by Pope Francis in response to the sexual assault crisis in the Church. On March 1, 2017, frustrated by the Catholic Church's resistance to change, Collins resigned in protest. This is her story.