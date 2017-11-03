Worried you've crossed the line into cultural appropriation? Consider this...

more stories from this episode





Full Episode

Navigating the lines between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation is often confusing. Where do you begin?

For some guidance, Tapestry host Mary Hynes spoke to Dr. Rachel Zellars. She's a postdoctoral fellow in history at the University of Vermont and a lecturer at McGill who studies slavery, migration, and gender violence.

Dr. Rachel Zellars

Zellars argues that appropriation is fundamentally about history and power.

"I teach my students that if we're willing to acknowledge a world that's been ordered in these very particular ways by histories of colonialism, and settler colonialism, then necessarily we have to better pay attention to how that ordering has trickled down to the level of culture."

But the answer isn't to avoid cultures that aren't your own.

"Being fearful is not the right response, because what it prevents is this opportunity for us to sit down and learn about something together… We don't need to be shying away from each other. We need to be learning, reading different things, and being in community - real community - with people who are not like us."

So how does a well-meaning person engage with another culture without getting it wrong? Here are some things to consider:

Do you know the full historical context?

Cultural appropriation often happens in a knowledge vacuum, where the history behind the culture in question isn't fully known.

Zellar's son attends French public school in Montreal. When he was 10 years old, he was learning about historical trade routes between New France and France. The textbook spoke about the economic benefits of the sugar trade, but made no mention about a very important part of that history.

"As a historian, what infuriated me was the half-truth. The fact, most simply, that he would walk away from that lesson knowing nothing about the brutality and the systems of slavery and the labour of black people that made that financial system possible - by working on sugar plantations in the Caribbean, by making Redpath Sugar what it was in Quebec."

Zellars points to EDM (electronic dance music) as a particularly devastating example of cultural appropriation where history has been erased:

"That music was born from house music and techno and drum and bass and southern bass music. We made this music, we mastered the technologies and the sound behind it. Broke, very poor DJs in Baltimore mastered a particular sound, which we call Baltimore club, that pays young white boys now a million dollars a night. So not only are the names of these originators nowhere to be found in our popular culture… these creative geniuses have been erased from the geneology of EDM and, importantly, the wealth of their brilliance has never been properly compensated. It never will be."

If you don't know about a culture, take the opportunity to learn

Mary offered this example: "A friend of yours has spent 20 years working in Nigeria. He brings something back for your kids: dashikis - colourful, traditional shirts. Your children love the shirts, but your family isn't African and you don't want to offend anyone, so you hide the dashikis in the back of the closet. Is that the right call?

"I wouldn't stash them away," Zellars responds. "What I would want is to have some kind of lesson about where this fabric came from, what area of the country, what village? Why is this cloth used or dyed in this particular way? What kind of women in particular would wear this kind of cloth? Does it have it have class meanings? Are there village women who would wear this? And why is class so important in Nigeria in thinking through these questions of fabric and cloths given the history of colonialism? For me that's a moment that a really beautiful kind of conversation could unfold, with effort on both sides."

When in doubt, defer to that community

Mary asked about a situation described by Shain Jackson:

"Earlier in the show, we heard about a man who was adopted by an Indigenous community - he married into it, he's raising his children in it, and he makes Indigenous art. However, he is not Indigenous. Where the line? When can you safely say this is mine too?"

"I want to be careful here," Zellars said, "because I want to listen to and let the voices of Indigenous artists and community members who've had very formed opinions. I want those words to be the final word on the subject. And this for me really ties into a larger point about how cultural appropriation works. The people who get to decide these questions ultimately are the ones that have the most to lose."

Click LISTEN to hear the full interview with Dr. Rachel Zellars.