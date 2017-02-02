Facebook employee shares how he's affected by Trump's travel ban
Air Date: Feb 05, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Murtadha al-Tameemi, an Iraqi software engineer for Facebook, shares how he and his family are affected by the U.S. travel ban.
