Sunday February 05, 2017
344: Tech sector workers and Trump's travel ban, and more
One Facebook employee shares his story of how he's affected by the Trump administration's travel ban. Canadian tech companies response to the ban. A baby vest that records everything parents say and turns it into data. How speech analysis could help diagnose PTSD. Making comedy by reading the internet verbatim.
stories from this episode
