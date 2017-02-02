'I can understand fear. I've lived fear.'

U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, temporarily banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries, has caused much confusion, fear and turmoil for those affected, including many people in the tech industry.

Murtadha al-Tameemi is one of them. He's an Iraqi software engineer for Facebook in Seattle, in the U.S. on work visa.

Murtadha al-Tameemi is a software engineer for Facebook in Seattle. (Murtadha al-Tameemi)

Up until now, he would often visit his mother and brothers in Vancouver, Canada, on weekends, where they settled as refugees in 2015.

As Murtadha explains, it all started with an unexpected phone call from his immigration lawyer while he was in Vancouver. She informed him of the ban and told him to return to the U.S. immediately.

"I was speechless. It was so shocking," he recounts. "Is this even possible?"

Murtadha first came to the U.S. ten years ago as a young student on a scholarship, and due to the support of Americans, he was able to achieve his dreams of becoming a software engineer.

"What's happening now doesn't seem to reflect the welcoming nature and generosity of the American people I knew when I first came here," he says.

Murtadha notes the irony that Trump's action is being taken in the name of preventing the very terror groups his family escaped from.

Murtadha al-Tameemi drives from Seattle most weekends to visit his mother and brothers in Canada. (Murtadha al-Tameemi)

"We have seen the very effects of terrorism and violence. It has ripped through our family," he says.

"If anybody has seen and knows impact of this stuff, it's people like ourselves who are here in pursuit of a better life and are trying to build safety for ourselves and our families."

As long as the executive order is in place, Murtadha feels that he can't leave the U.S. to see his family who live close by in Canada. He calls Trump's ban "absurd," saying "it's not doing the things it intends or promises and it separates people unnecessarily."

Murtadha says he isn't willing to leave his prestigious tech job just yet and he remains "optimistic and hopeful" that things will change.

"But if this country continues to move in a direction where people like myself will face hostility and rejection as an official stance from the government, then it will be hard to continue being here."

