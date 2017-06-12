Monday June 12, 2017
Toronto Coach House III: Erin Faye and the Fire Down Below
In her work as a "passion coach", Eryn Faye Frans breaks taboos, helping confused Christians navigate sex and intimacy. But for all of her expertise, she's wrestling with her own personal problem.
One day she was doing great, the next she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Erin lost 14 pounds and aquired a colostomy bag. Since then, her and her husband's sexual relationship is struggling to work under the pressure of her recovery. Their world has been turned upside-down.
Can an inexperienced teenager and an intimacy-averse military man help Eryn Faye regain her self-image and self-confidence?
Like Sleepover? Subscribe for brand new episodes. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @sleepovercbc
PHOTOS FROM THE EPISODE
More From CBC Radio
-
NOW OR NEVER
Appropriation on campus: Illustration leads to reconciliation between student association, Haida First Nation
-
THE SUNDAY EDITION
Scaachi Koul on growing up in a 'land of ice and casual racism'
-
THE 180
Does the internet reveal — or create — evil?
-
SPARK
Is happiness a thing, or a process?