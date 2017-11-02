In 1964, the partial remains of two black teenagers — Charles Moore and Henry Dee — were pulled from a backwater of the Mississippi River. Brutally murdered by the Ku Klux Klan, no one was ever convicted. In one of his first ever cold case investigations, Someone Knows Something host David Ridgen joins victim's brother Thomas Moore, as he returns to Mississippi 40 years later to discover the truth, confront the Klansmen involved, and find justice.

Episode 1: The Wrong Body

In 1964, two klansmen were arrested for the murder of Dee & Moore: James Ford Seale and Charles Marcus Edwards. The charges were dropped. But Edwards is still known to be alive, and Thomas wants to meet him face to face.

Episode 2: The Klansman

Why did authorities close the case? David & Thomas speak with the FBI and local District Attorney to try to find out. They also meet Henry's sister Thelma and Joe Lee, one of the last to see Dee & Moore alive. Thomas makes a shocking discovery.

Episode 3: The Hornet's Nest

David and Thomas meet journalist Jerry Mitchell, who has stacks of FBI documents about the case. They speak to people who lived through the terror of civil rights era Mississippi, and visit U.S. Attorney Dunn Lampton to try to get the case reopened.

Episode 4: Bunkley

David and Thomas search for MHSP officers and FBI agents who were present during Seale and Edwards's arrests. And Thomas looks for the support of the local community as he plans to confront the Klansmen in person.

Episode 5: The Bridge

The investigation continues, leading to the doorsteps of more former Klansmen. Then, a surprising revelation from Lampton.

Episode 6: Reckoning

In the aftermath of the Dee-Moore case, questions remain. Years later, David and Thomas return to Mississippi to meet old friends, mourn those who have passed and to try meeting the klansman turned church deacon, Charles Marcus Edwards, one more time.