Family & Friends

Charles Eddie Moore

19-year-old Alcorn College student from Meadville, Mississippi who was beaten and brutally murdered by White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan members​

Henry Hezekiah Dee

19-year-old worker at the Haltom Lumber Company in Roxie, Mississippi who was beaten and brutally murdered by White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan members

Thomas Moore

Retired Vietnam veteran and army E-9 command sergeant-major born on the fourth of July; older brother of Charles Eddie Moore on a quest to seek justice

Mazie Moore

Thomas and Charles Moore's mother. She passed away in Spring 1977.

Thelma Collins

One of Henry Dee's sisters. She lives in Southern Louisiana with some of her children.

Icyphine Dee

Henry Dee's mother; has been living in a psychiatric institution since 1942.

Kenny Byrd

A cousin of the Moore brothers; reveals that James Ford Seale is still alive, contrary to media reports, and that the community at large knows that Seale is still alive.

Joe Lee Rollins

Friend of Dee and Moore; reportedly one of the last people to see Dee and Moore before they were picked up by the Klan

Guynell Higginbotham

Friend of both Henry Dee and the Moore brothers; reportedly one of the last people to see Dee and Moore before they were picked up by the Klan across from the Tastee Freez

Klansmen

Charles Marcus Edwards

Klansman who was one of the two original suspects arrested for the murder of Dee and Moore in November 1964. Edwards was a "slacker room" worker at the International paper company in Natchez.

James Ford Seale

Klansman who was one of the two original suspects arrested for the murder of Dee and Moore in 1964; made a partial confession to FBI Agent Ed Putz and others on the day of his arrest in November 1964.

Clyde Seale

Klansman and father of James Seale; Exalted Cyclops (senior leader) of the Bunkley Klavern of the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan; took part in the murder of Dee and Moore.

Jack Seale

Klansman and older brother of James, son of Clyde Seale; took part in the murder of Dee and Moore.

Curtis Dunn

Klansman who took part in the murder of Dee and Moore

Archie Prather

Klansman who took part in the murder of Dee and Moore; was like a father to Charles Marcus Edwards

Ernest Parker

Klansman who helped transport Dee and Moore's bodies in the trunk of his car to be driven to his family-owned Parker's Landing in Louisiana where they were dropped in the Mississippi River alive

Ernest Gilbert

High-ranking Klansman who acted as a spokesperson for the Klan and was head of the Klan Bureau of Investigation for the White Knights; became a Klan informant (JN-30) in August 1964 and informed about the Dee and Moore murder. FBI paid Gilbert for information.

George Rouse

Klansman who was allegedly present during Ernest Parker's confession to chaining Moore to the engine block and dumping him into the river.

Law Enforcement

Ronnie Harper

6th Circuit Court District Attorney in Mississippi

Brad Pigott

Former United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi; predecessor of Dunn Lampton who decided he couldn't move forward with the Dee and Moore case

Dunn Lampton

Former United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi; successor of Brad Pigott who reopened Dee and Moore's case; Thomas refers to him as Wyatt Earp

Paige Fitzgerald

Attorney from the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division; helped prosecute the case against James Ford Seale

Edward Putz

FBI agent who was present at the time of Seale's arrest on November 6, 1964; heard Seale admit his involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Dee and Moore

Gwin Cole

Former lead investigator for the Mississippi Highway Patrol who arrested Charles Edwards in 1964.

Media

Stanley Dearman

Reporter who covered the Mississippi Burning murders in the 1960s; later took over as editor and publisher of The Neshoba Democrat, and began to question in editorials why justice had never been done.

Jerry Mitchell

Reporter for the Clarion-Ledger newspaper, based in Jackson, Mississippi, who provides hundreds of pages of FBI documents about the case.

Other

Mary Lou Webb

Owner and editor of the Franklin Advocate, the local newspaper of record in Franklin County

Marguerite King

Meadville resident; Franklin County chancery clerk in the 1960s