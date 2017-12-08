Saturday December 09, 2017
U.S. military invests in genetic extinction tech, Yeti explained and incredible scientific potential of story
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
As It Happens
Viral video of emaciated polar bear may not be what it seems, Nunavut bear monitor says
-
Ideas
Why people become more politically conservative as they get older
-
Spark
Making art out of air: Researcher turns pollution into ink
-
The Current
Will Pegg will die an assisted death. He couldn't feel more alive