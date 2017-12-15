Trump vows that the U.S. will go back to the moon, but how? Grinch's growing heart and more

You currently have:
Using EEG technology, researchers found that if eye contact is made, infants can synchronize their brainwaves with an adult.
Spiders spin super-strong webs when they drink nanomaterials.
U.S. President Donald Trump has promised that America will return to the moon by 2020.
A cardiologist diagnoses and treats the Grinch's heart condition and a biologist speculates on how Rudolph's nose got red.
People who live in former industrial heartlands in England and Wales experience more negative emotions that have been genetically imprinted on them.
The parasite makes mice fearless, so it will get eaten by a cat where the parasite can replicate.
The water vapour erupting from Enceladus' geysers would quickly freeze creating a faint 'sun dog.'
As It Happens
'Fireside' Al Maitland reads Frederick Forsyth's The Shepherd
The Current
Christmas banned? The unknown, forgotten and surprising history of this holiday tradition
THE SUNDAY EDITION
The good, the bad and the very ugliest Christmas music
LISTEN
Vinyl Cafe Holiday Special