The science of mindfulness

A foreign election observer, together with Sri Lankan citizens, meditate during a special public meditation and prayer gathering organised for a peaceful election in Colombo on January 24, 2010. (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images)
Meditation is touted as a panacea for lots of ailments. Here's what scientists have to say.
Breathing is the foundation to any meditation practice. How much can deep breathing achieve?
The Headspace app is massively popular. The company's former chief medical officer explains what he thinks it can do for the mind.
Ten minutes of meditation a day improves focus, increases compassion and alleviates mild depression. Right?
Two leading scientists in the meditation field discuss the effects of long-term meditation.
Bob McDonald heads to the lab to have his brain waves measured. Dr. Olav Krigolson explains Bob's brain activity before and after meditation.
