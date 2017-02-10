Saturday February 11, 2017
Sleep, Slippery Tongues, Canada's New Role Model Scientist
Plus building walls, radiation in the clouds and your question, answered.
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
DAY 6
Poachers are hacking scientific data to hunt the animals being studied
-
THE SUNDAY EDITON
At 93, pioneering avant-garde artist Françoise Sullivan paints every day and lives in the present
-
THE 180
PornHub is teaching sex ed and that's a good thing
-
THE HOUSE
What to expect from the first Trudeau-Trump meeting