Saturday September 30, 2017

September 30, 2018

Dr. Mona Nemer is introduced as Canada’s new Chief Science Advisor on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept.26, 2017.

Dr. Mona Nemer is introduced as Canada’s new Chief Science Advisor on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept.26, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Listen to Full Episode 54:00

stories from this episode