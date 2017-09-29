September 30, 2018

You currently have:
Dr. Mona Nemer is introduced as Canada’s new Chief Science Advisor on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept.26, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
'I'm going to do my very best to serve science and Canada.'
A newly discovered giant rat from the Solomon islands lives like a monkey and likely eats coconuts.
Keeping clinically depressed people up all night can provide profound - if temporary - relief.
Nearly 300 different marine species have rafted across the Pacific on man-made debris from the Japanese tsumani in 2011
A jazz musician moonlighting as an amateur scientist discovered cosmic dust falls all around us.
Because there is no sound in space, what can be heard however, is data represented as sound.
LISTEN: THE HOUSE
Jagmeet Singh becomes the leader of the NDP
cbc news
Edmonton police investigate 'acts of terrorism' after officer stabbed, pedestrians run down
SLEEPOVER
Jagmeet's Disarming Style
THE SUNDAY EDITON
Unlocking the mystery of the human brain