September 2, 2017

You currently have:
Go to the Subscriptions Centre to manage your:
Log out of your CBC account.
Tim Caulfield will be guest hosting Quirks and Quarks until September 2nd, 2017.
.
A new study shows that wetlands are able to act as a buffer to storm surges and a sponge during flooding, saving millions in flood damage.
While most hurricanes that have hit Canada in the past have lost a lot of their destructive power, warming temperatures could allow hurricanes to hit the Maritimes at full force.
Eric Berger, a space journalist and meteorologist, reports on the flooding of his home city
Threatened woodland caribou can be protected from wolves by removing invasive moose from their habitat
Cuvier's beaked whales have learned to adapt to sonar by making changes in their diving and foraging behaviour
New science suggests high-intensity interval training keeps cells young.
Dr. Maria Ines Pinto Sanchez from the Health Sciences Centre at McMaster University answer's this week's Question about the connection between being nervous and having stomach pain
As It Happens
Why a seismologist tweeted the F-bomb after North Korea's nuclear test
spark
Creativity isn't magic
Radio Special
Tools of the trade: From chef's knives to ballet shoes
q
How Nadia Boulanger changed the way the world sounded