Sept. 23, 2017

You currently have:
Go to the Subscriptions Centre to manage your:
Log out of your CBC account.
An echolocater's 'beam' of sound concentrates reflections in front of them. (Thaler et al.)
content
Some blind people have learned to produce sonar clicks to 'see' the world
New research shoots down a widely popularised social psychology finding.
Climate change and raging wildfires suggest we need to re-think forest management.
Fossil footprints possibly made by a human ancestor 5.7 million years ago were damaged in an attempt to steal them from an archaeological site on Crete.
Scientists say that discovering that jellyfish also doze off emphasizes how important sleep is for our neurons.
It may be possible to bomb a hurricane - but it's never been tested.
The Fridge Light
How white meat won over dark meat in North America
the current
Why journalist Reni Eddo-Lodge is no longer talking to white people about race
Quirks & Quarks
Scientists discover jellyfish need sleep, too
Spark
What automation means for young workers