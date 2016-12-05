Sealing Chernobyl - Neurotheology - Gene Edited Vaccines

You currently have:
Go to the Subscriptions Centre to manage your:
Log out of your CBC account.
Easily visible from kilometres away, the massive 'New Safe Confinement' arch will be pulled slowly over the site of Chornobyl's ruined reactor later this year. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)
Plus: bird navigation systems and much more.
Chernobyl's hundred year solution to the world's worst nuclear accident is a massive arch built to contain radioactive fallout.
New research shows that Mormons really do "feel the spirit" and you can see it in a believer's brain.
Combining an 'elegant strategy' from China with a Canadian-made universal flu vaccine could provide extremely safe, effective, one-shot prevent-all Influenza protection.
Scientists strapped tiny backpack on birds and found they are worse at navigation than previously thought.
NASA wants your help to solve a big problem: what to do with astronaut poop.
q
Star Trek: how 50 years of the iconic show influenced public opinion
The Current
New life, new business: Syrian refugees bring taste of home to Canada
Day 6
Can Santa be black? North America's top Santa trainer says absolutely
SATIRE
This is That presents 'The Christmas Letter'