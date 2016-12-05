Saturday December 03, 2016

Sealing Chernobyl - Neurotheology - Gene Edited Vaccines

Easily visible from kilometres away, the massive 'New Safe Confinement' arch will be pulled slowly over the site of Chornobyl's ruined reactor later this year.

Easily visible from kilometres away, the massive 'New Safe Confinement' arch will be pulled slowly over the site of Chornobyl's ruined reactor later this year. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Listen to Full Episode 54:00

Plus: bird navigation systems and much more.

stories from this episode