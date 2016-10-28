Quirks & Quarks for October 29, 2016

You currently have:
Gaétan Dugas was known as "patient zero" in the HIV epidemic. (Wikipedia)
New research reveals that HIV was in North America much earlier than previously thought, and that the man identified as "patient zero" was just one of its many unfortunate victims
The idea that lying gets easier over time, and that a tiny fib can escalate into a bigger lie, has been around for a long time. It’s never been proven scientifically - until now
Researchers are working on an exquisitely sensitive prosthetic system that mimics the sense of touch of a real hand
A tiny pebble on a beach reveals itself to be nothing less than the ancient remains of dinosaur brain tissue
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently considering whether wolverines should be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Before they can do that, they need to know how many wolverines are in the wild.
