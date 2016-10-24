Quirks & Quarks for October 22, 2016

You currently have:
Looking at a flickering image might help avoid the need for these (Malcolm Koo)
Flickering images improve our ability to read words on a page
Never before seen views of the comet 67P have given scientists information on what causes bright rays to shoot up from a comet's surface
Distinctive sperm whale vocalizations speaks to their way of life, and a rare occurrence around the Galapagos Islands
Mice can transfer their feelings of pain to other mice through their sense of smell
Understanding the social behaviour of zebrafish through a robot could help scientists learn more about human neurological disorders
A crash course on what you'll need to live on Mars
