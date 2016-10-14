Quirks & Quarks for October 15, 2016

You currently have:
Go to the Subscriptions Centre to manage your:
Log out of your CBC account.
Artist's concept of possible exploration programs on Mars (NASA/Pat Rawlings)
Theme music bed copyright Raphaël Gluckstein, Creative Commons License by-nc-nd-2.0
Cosmic rays may cause ‘space brain’ in astronauts going to Mars
Human clam consumption resulting in thicker coastal B.C. trees
Tiny glassy beads connect a meteorite impact and a massive global warming event
Berries make Yellow-shafted flickers turn red
Venomous: How Earth’s Deadliest Creatures Mastered Biochemistry
q
Star Trek: how 50 years of the iconic show influenced public opinion
The Current
New life, new business: Syrian refugees bring taste of home to Canada
Day 6
Can Santa be black? North America's top Santa trainer says absolutely
SATIRE
This is That presents 'The Christmas Letter'