Saturday November 05, 2016

Quirks & Quarks for November 5, 2016

Listen to Full Episode 53:25
France Climate Countdown Carbon Footprint

The Eiffel Tower lights up with the slogan "Action Now" referring to the COP21 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris in December, 2015. (Michel Euler/The Associated Press)

Theme music bed copyright Raphaël Gluckstein, Creative Commons License by-nc-nd-2.0

stories from this episode