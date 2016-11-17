Quirks & Quarks for November 12, 2016

You currently have:
Go to the Subscriptions Centre to manage your:
Log out of your CBC account.
What kind of an affect will Trump's presidency have on scientific research? (Steven Senne/The Associated Press)
Theme music bed copyright Raphaël Gluckstein, Creative Commons License by-nc-nd-2.0
Scientists are expressing anxiety about the effect that Donald Trump could have on research.
The 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in west Africa was unprecedented, and a genetic mutation helped it spread.
What if aliens really did visit Earth? How would we communicate?
Researchers analyze the brains of birds brought in for taxidermy.
New evidence dates arrival of domestic chickens in the horn of Africa.
A new means of diagnosing concussion is proving to be highly accurate.
q
Star Trek: how 50 years of the iconic show influenced public opinion
The Current
New life, new business: Syrian refugees bring taste of home to Canada
Day 6
Can Santa be black? North America's top Santa trainer says absolutely
SATIRE
This is That presents 'The Christmas Letter'