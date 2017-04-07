Photographing a Black Hole, The Curse of the Monkey God, and as Canadian as....

You currently have:
This deadly fer-de-lance snake slithered into camp and posed a serious threat. (Douglas Preston)
An expedition braved flesh eating parasites, venomous snakes and quickmud to find the mythical 'Lost City Of The Monkey God'.
Scientist expect it to look like a 'diamond ring' with a black hole in the middle.
Maple syrup might be for more than just pancakes.
Camera-trap footage reveals never-before-seen animal smarts.
Epigenetics controls how our DNA is expressed. That might be the key to developing instincts.
Short answer: no. But...
As It Happens
Scarred and evil: How Hollywood teaches us to fear people with skin conditions
Quirks & Quarks
'They eat away your nose and your lips until they fall off'
CBC BOOKS
The 2017 CBC Short Story Prize shortlist revealed
THE DEBATERS
Canadians should stop apologizing