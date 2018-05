May 5, 2018 - Preserving brains for uploading, coral reefs sound sick, South American child sacrifice and more

A ray-gun to stop rogue vehicles, the first bird beak and the Earth’s ‘dark side’.

A ray-gun to stop rogue vehicles, the first bird beak and the Earth’s ‘dark side’.

(Wikipedia) Listen to the full episode 54:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories