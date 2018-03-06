Saturday March 03, 2018

MARCH 3, 2018: Detecting the first stars, Young blood rejuvenation, Acoustic tractor beam, & more

This updated timeline of the universe reflects the recent discovery that the first stars emerged by 180 million years after the Big Bang. (N.R.Fuller, National Science Foundation)

