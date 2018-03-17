Skip to Main Content
Quirks & Quarks
CBC Radio
March 17, 2018: Remembering Stephen Hawking, Disturbance in Earth's magnetic field, and more
March 17, 2018: Remembering Stephen Hawking, Disturbance in Earth's magnetic field, and more
Plus - Michio Kaku on the far future of humanity and citizen scientists tackle Fukushima radiation
March 17
The South Atlantic Anomaly is an area where Earth's protective magnetic shield is at its weakest. This image was taken by the Doris instrument onboard the satellite known as Jason-1. (Cnes/CLS)
Listen to the full episode
54:00
More from this episode
Hawking's science, thoughts on God, and the formula for his tombstone
How DIY radiation sleuths are holding Japan's government accountable
Four far out visions for the future of humanity from Michio Kaku
Something unusual is happening with our planet's magnetic field
How do archaeological sites become covered?
