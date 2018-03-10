Skip to Main Content
CBC
Menu
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Close Menu
CBC.ca HOME
Discover CBC
Comedy
Arts
Music
Books
Docs
Life
Parents
Kids
Junos
All Locals
British Columbia
Calgary
Edmonton
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Manitoba
Thunder Bay
Sudbury
Windsor
London
Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamilton
Toronto
Ottawa
Montreal
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island
Nova Scotia
Newfoundland & Labrador
North
My Local Settings
Ottawa
Change
quickly access local content from your selected region
Select a new default local region:
British Columbia
Calgary
Edmonton
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Manitoba
Thunder Bay
Sudbury
Windsor
London
Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamilton
Toronto
Montreal
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island
Nova Scotia
Newfoundland & Labrador
North
News
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
Sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Paralympics 2018
Olympic Sports
Video
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
Radio
Top Stories
All Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
LISTEN LIVE
TV
Shows
Schedule
Watch
More
Digital Archives
Shop
Sitemap
Help
Contact
Contests
CBC Radio
Top Stories
All Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
LISTEN LIVE
Quirks & Quarks
CBC Radio
March 10, 2018: Jupiter's stormy secrets, Video games and violence, Gates of hell and more...
Notifications
We're experimenting with a new look.
Learn more
.
March 10, 2018: Jupiter's stormy secrets, Video games and violence, Gates of hell and more...
Reading minds and brain scanning, an ancient baby bird and birds nesting on cell phone towers
CBC Radio
·
March 10
Swirling clouds formations around Jupiter's south pole (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt)
Listen to the full episode
53:46
More from this episode
Planet-sized cyclones just one highlight of Juno's new views of Jupiter
We shouldn't blame violent video games for mass shootings. Here's the science
'Gates of Hell' ritual sacrifices were a deadly geological magic trick
Reading brain activity could help in forensics and communicating with those who can't
A 127 million year old baby bird fossil sheds new light on avian evolution
How do cell phone towers affect birds that nest on them?
Popular Now
Find more popular stories
Discover more from CBC
More stories from us