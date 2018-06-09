Skip to Main Content
June 9, 2018 - Rising CO2 levels make food less nutritious, neonics and bees, tricking facial recognition

June 9, 2018 - Rising CO2 levels make food less nutritious, neonics and bees, tricking facial recognition

And slowing cyclones, crocodiles’ brains on Bach, and more
CBC Radio ·
A wman and child eating rice in Bangladesh, one of the many impoverished countries that will feel the impact of CO2-driven nutritional loss. (Getty Images)
Listen to the full episode53:51

  

More from this episode

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us