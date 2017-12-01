How consciousness could live in your brain cells

You currently have:
Go to the Subscriptions Centre to manage your:
Log out of your CBC account.
It might be fructan that travels with gluten in foods that's causing these digestive issues.
Fat particles - mostly from cooking up greasy foods - make their way into the atmosphere where they collect water molecules and help form clouds.
The mind (probably) isn't where you think it is, neuroscientists say.
An annual medical conference looks at famous historical figures who died of mysterious ailments and suggests a likely cause of death based on modern post mortem techniques.
Mosquitoes are more attracted to some people because of the specific body odours they prefer
Out in the Open
When the plan to 'date Indigenous' gets complicated
NOW OR NEVER
CBC Radio host reveals his personal struggle with OCD
quirks & quarks
Your 'gluten sensitivity' might not have anything to do with gluten
THE HOUSE
Fix First Nations child welfare system now, says Cindy Blackstock