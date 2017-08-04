Hearing plants, awkward bees, arctic gems, farting fish, and chicken bones

You currently have:
Torah Kachur will be guest hosting Quirks and Quarks for the next 3 weeks.
A new study demonstrates that plants can sense and move towards the sound of running water.
Socially unresponsive bees share many genetic traits with those on Autism Spectrum Disorder
Listening in on fish talking could help in conservation.
Baffin Island sapphire find might tell us where to look next.
New evidence dates arrival of domestic chickens in the horn of Africa.
Dr. Carmela Tartaglia answers this weeks Quirks Question.
