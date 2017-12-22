Great science reads for the holidays

Quirks & Quarks presents its annual holiday book show, including some myth busting about the power of testosterone and gender, scientific warnings in the pages of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, and what's going on in our brains when we act our best … and worst

First up, the high degree of overlap between men and women.

Next in our feature interviews, how the story of Frankenstein continues to inform our understanding of science two centuries after it was written.

And finally, what explains horrible massacres alongside our incredible acts of self-sacrifice? A journey to explore what happens in our brains in the seconds, minutes, hours and even generations before we act our best, worst and everything inbetween.