Good mothers make bad guide dogs, glaciers warm the world, Greek mass grave, armoured dino, super-supernova

Torah Kachur will be guest hosting Quirks and Quarks until August 19
A study shows that more neglectful dogs make more resilient pups
A new study finds that ice-age glaciers might have their own feedback system that warms the world as they grow
80 skeletons found with shackled hands could be the captured and executed followers of Cylon, who led a coup in Athens 2600 years ago
Herbivorous dinosaur was five meters long and weight 1.5 tonnes, but still had camouflage to hide from fierce predators
A new study shows that a kind of super bright supernova can happen in galaxies similar to our own.
The THC content of weed bought in stores or on the street is higher than lab weed and researchers think lab studies don't reflect reality.
Dr. Saeid Amini Nik answers this week's Quirks Question.
THE SUNDAY EDITION
Britain's top Muslim lawyer refuses to be silenced after Manchester attack
As It Happens
'Canada's most dangerous plant' spreading, biologist warns
TAPESTRY
Why motherhood is different when you're black
QUIRKS & QUARKS
Massive ice sheets weirdly warmed us up