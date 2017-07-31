Geoengineering, stressed-out fish, electric long johns, sterile mosquitoes, tardigrades

You currently have:
Sonya Buyting sits in for Bob McDonald (Ian Brown)
A bacteria is aiding our fight against viral diseases carried by mosquitoes.
The Carnegie Climate Geoengineering Governance Initiative is trying to start the debate around geoengineering now so we're ready if and when we need to deploy it.
A new study shows that a fish's reaction to stress is the biggest indicator of whether or not it will bite a hook.
It's good news for alien hunters that Earth's hardiest creature, the tardigrade, can survive astrophysical doomsday scenarios.
Researchers in the US have developed a material that could be integrated into clothing that can harvest electricity from even small body movements.
A new means of diagnosing concussion is proving to be highly accurate.
