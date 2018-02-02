Friday February 02, 2018

Game-changing Alzheimer's test, space lasers vs space junk, best friend's brains and more

Dr. Sultan Darvesh examines two brains at the Maritime Brain Tissue Bank. The one on the right is from a person with Alzheimer's disease.

