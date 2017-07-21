Saturday July 22, 2017

Dogs are happy mutants, the chocolate microbiome, plant sunburn, cancer metastasis, finding aliens

Sonya Buyting is guest hosting Quirks and Quarks this week and next.

Sonya Buyting is guest hosting Quirks and Quarks this week and next.

Listen to Full Episode 54:00

Quirks July 22, 2017

stories from this episode